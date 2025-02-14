Live
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
- The Sweet Story of Valentine’s Day: How Chocolate Became a Symbol of Love
Just In
ASF BBQ & Grill Hosts Special Dinner for Underprivileged Children
Highlights
ASF BBQ & Grill, as part of its CSR initiative, organised a special dinner for underprivileged children at its Jubilee Hills outlet, bringing joy and warmth to over 70 kids.
ASF BBQ & Grill, as part of its CSR initiative, organised a special dinner for underprivileged children at its Jubilee Hills outlet, bringing joy and warmth to over 70 kids.
The event was graced by Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, who lauded the initiative.
Children enjoyed a delightful BBQ feast, engaging activities, and thoughtful gifts. ASF BBQ & Grill reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility, aiming to expand its efforts in education, nutrition, and welfare.
The company encourages more businesses to contribute towards building an inclusive and compassionate society.
Next Story