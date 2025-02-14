ASF BBQ & Grill Hosts Special Dinner for Underprivileged Children

ASF BBQ & Grill, as part of its CSR initiative, organised a special dinner for underprivileged children at its Jubilee Hills outlet, bringing joy and warmth to over 70 kids.

The event was graced by Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, who lauded the initiative.

Children enjoyed a delightful BBQ feast, engaging activities, and thoughtful gifts. ASF BBQ & Grill reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility, aiming to expand its efforts in education, nutrition, and welfare.

The company encourages more businesses to contribute towards building an inclusive and compassionate society.