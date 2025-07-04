  • Menu
Asian Paints Unveils Gruhashobha Guide

Asian Paints has unveiled Tractor Emulsion Gruhashobha, a unique shade guide inspired by popular Telugu TV serials, exclusively for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Drawing from iconic sets and characters from Star Maa shows like Karthika Deepam 2, Gunde Ninda Gudi Gantalu, and Intinti Ramayanam, the guide offers 65 curated colour combinations to help consumers visualise real-home transformations.

Featuring actors Premi Vishwanath, Amulya Gowda, and Pallavi Ramisetty, Gruhashobha blends culture and décor seamlessly. Designed to simplify colour selection, the initiative reinforces Asian Paints’ commitment to regional relevance and emotional connection in home design.

