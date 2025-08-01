‘Bakkodu’ fever grips Telugu states

Star composer Anirudh Ravichander, fondly dubbed Bakkodu by Telugu fans, continues to bask in the love and admiration of audiences across the Telugu states. At the pre-release event of Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Bhagyashri Borse, Anirudh not only stole the spotlight with his charismatic presence but also emotionally acknowledged the bond he shares with the Telugu audience.

“It’s been 13 years since my first film 3 (Moonu) hit the screens, and ever since, the love from Telugu fans has been overwhelming,” said Anirudh. “I’m always grateful. Yours truly, Anirudh Ravichander aka Bakkodu,” he declared with a smile, officially embracing the nickname Telugu fans gave him for his lean frame and dynamic musical energy.

Despite his Telugu debut Agnyathavaasi not performing well at the box office, Anirudh’s music from the film found love online. It wasn’t until Jersey that he truly cemented his place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. Since then, every release of his — whether in Tamil or Telugu — has sparked anticipation and admiration on social media.

His nickname Bakkodu has become symbolic of how the Telugu community has ‘owned’ him. Even fellow composer Thaman once joked, “If Bakkodu has Rajini, our Bandodu has Balayya,” showing the healthy camaraderie between top music directors.

Anirudh’s pan-India appeal has only grown stronger with blockbusters like Master, Vikram, Jailer, and Devara. As Kingdom readies for its July 31st release, fans are once again eager to experience his musical magic — and yes, more Bakkodu mania is expected!