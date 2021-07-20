Bakrid 2021: Remembering Prophet Ibrahim AS (Alaihis Salam) Sacrifice

Bakrid 2021: Eid ul Adha Mubarak Bakrid is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims, that falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, of the Islamic calendar. Eid ul Adha is known by many names -- Feast of Sacrifice, Festival of the Lamb, Pilgrimage Feast, and Great Day.

Hajj 2021: Mecca in Saudi Arabia

The festival falls precisely two months after Ramadan. This is a significant festival of the Muslim community, and it marks the end of Hajj, the journey that every adult Muslim is supposed to undertake at least once in their lifetime. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. This year only 60,000 people from Saudi Arabia are performing Hajj, due to Covid no outsiders are allowed.



Bakrid 2021: Date of Celeberation



In India, Bakrid 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July. According to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj month was sighted on the evening of 11 July 2021. In Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Adha 2021 will be observed a day earlier i.e. on 20 July.

Bakrid 2021: Eid ul Adha Mubarak

Remembering Prophet Ibrahim Alaihis Salam (AS) Sacrifice



It is believed that Ibrahim (AS) dreamt one night of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala (SWT) ordering him to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail (AS). Ibrahim (AS) wanted to follow Allah's (SWT) command. Ibrahim (AS) took his beloved son onto the top of Mount Arafat. He also took with him a knife and a rope. He told about the dream to his son and about what Allah (SWT) had ordered him to do. Prophet Ismail (AS), being an obedient son, immediately obliged the wishes of Allah (SWT) and his father. Ibrahim (AS) blindfolded himself so that he did not have to witness his son suffer.



Ibrahim (AS) followed Allah's (SWT) command. When he took off the blindfold, he found the body of a dead man in front of him. Ismail (AS) was standing right next to him unharmed. He heard a voice saying, "Allah (SWT) takes care of his believers, and he need not worry." From that time, the believers of Allah give Qurbani every year remembering Prophet Ibrahim AS sacrifice.

Hajj 2021: Pilgrims at Mecca

Understanding Qurbani



Bakrid is generally celebrated for three days and Qurbani can be given on any of these three days. Eid ul Adha festival begins with Eid Salaah and ends with Qurbani. It is the ritual wherein animals are slaughtered –sheep, lamb, goat, or camel. The slaughter must be done in the Halal method, as mentioned in the Quran. The animal that is sacrificed is distributed in every Muslim household.