Banish those dark-under eyes

Do you think dark circles under our eyes, matter? Perhaps, for some people, it might be a serious health concern. Dark circles also perturb people, conscious about their appearance and beauty. Moreover, these dark bags under your eyes can make you appear physically weak, older, etc.



Undeniably, dark circles are difficult to reduce.

But, what's the main reason that most of us are suffering from these dark patches?

The under eyes can darken due to

♦ Hyperpigmentation around the eye area

♦ Rubbing your eyes frequently

♦ Depression

♦ Devoid of vital vitamins like- A, C, K, E

♦ Sun exposure

♦ Heredity

♦ Sleep deprivation

♦ Age

The above factors might be overpowering! But regular-care and skincare habits always help.

Sleep

Taking at least 6-7 hours of sleep each night minimises the dark circles. As lack of sleep and fatigue can make your dark circles look paler and darker. Hence taking the right amount of sleep for achieving great skin is crucial.

Sun exposure

Make it a point to apply sunscreen whenever you move out in the sun. Furthermore, UV rays from the sun not only harm your skin but it also harms the area around the eyes. Because the area around your eyes is sensitive, thin a delicate. Hence a sunscreen with a good SPF will do a lot to improvise the tone under the eyes.

Moisturis

Moisturisers enriched with vitamin-E, aloe, hyaluronic acid and vitamin-K, works to the point. Hyaluronic acid is and natural, gooey substance that is naturally produced by our bodies. As we age, it's secretion decreases exponentially and hence it reduces the natural moisture underneath our skin. This moisture retains the firmness and prevents sagginess around the eyes.

Therefore, taking an extra dose of this substance or even aloe (which works likely to this acid), will keep dark circles at bay. Also, vitamin-K helps in reducing the depth of the wrinkles formed under the eyes.

Almond oil, vitamin-e and aloe vera

Clean beauty experts suggest a synergy of almond oil, vitamin-E and aloe vera in equal proportions. This mixture has to be applied and massaged on the dark circles before you sleep. Thereafter washing the area with cold water. Repeat the procedure every-night for visible results.

Under-eye cream

Creams enriched with coffee extracts or coffee oil imparts wondrous effects. Coffee consists of natural bleaching agents and antioxidants, which help the skin to regain its natural skin-tone. Moreover, coffee helps to reduce cellulite by dilating the blood vessels beneath the skin and improvising the blood flow.

Conclusively, eat more collagen and iron-rich food, too!

As you age, the muscles and tissues around your eyes start to weaken. Inculcating vitamin-C rich food helps the body to absorb more hyaluronic acid, thereby increasing the collagen production. Iron is responsible for the generation of red blood cells. These cells are responsible for carrying oxygen to tissues in the body. Iron deficiency can make the condition of under-eyes even worse. Therefore, taking iron-rich food is extremely important.