Baskin Robbins Celebrates Friendship Day with Desserts for Every Kind of Bestie

This Friendship Day, Baskin Robbins invites you to go beyond the usual greetings and gifts by treating your bestie to a dessert that speaks their vibe. Whether it’s your 3am therapist, your chaos-loving brunch buddy, or the calm in your storm, there's a Baskin Robbins dessert to match the joy of every kind of friendship. For the one who’s always there when life gets messy, listening without judgement, offering the perfect advice (or ice cream), the Croissant Cone Sundae, Cookies ‘N Cream, is the sweetest tribute. Priced at ₹199 + GST, this flaky, buttery croissant filled with creamy Cookies ‘N Cream ice cream, topped with rich chocolate drizzle, mirrors the warmth and comfort of your closest bond.











If your bestie is the practical one, the fixer, the planner, your silent strength, then the Choco Lava Cake Sundae is their flavour match. With a gooey chocolate lava cake and layers of velvety ice cream, it delivers comfort in every bite. Priced at ₹205 + GST, it’s a warm reminder of the support that never wavers.













Have a bestie who’s all drama, all joy, and the life of every plan? The Blueberry Cheesecake Gelato brings the same vibrant energy, with swirls of creamy cheesecake gelato, luscious blueberries, and chunks of New York-style cheesecake. Priced at ₹115 + GST, it’s a celebration of personalities that can never be ignored.









Some friendships are simple and sweet, built on easy laughter, shared snacks, and knowing glances. For these unshakeable bonds, the Caramel Butterscotch Funwich, priced at just ₹100, is the perfect pick. With creamy butterscotch ice cream sandwiched between crunchy Italian caramel cookies, it’s a little reminder that the best things come in simple packages. And for the one who holds the gang together, brings the drama and the love in equal measure, the Mississippi Mud Ice Cream Rocks is your go-to. Priced at ₹320, this indulgent treat features decadent Mississippi Mud, coated with milk chocolate and topped with brownie crumbles. Bite-sized, bold, and unforgettable.









