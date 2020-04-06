4 DIY Face Masks To Own A Healthy And Glowing Skin

Well, what to do to rule out the Monday blues???

What if we go with a DIY face pack???

In this lock down period definitely you are not going to a parlour to have a clean-up or facial, isn't it???

Then will you stay with those black heads and dark spots???

Anyway Summer is on with its heat to make your face sweaty as well…

So, to rule out all these beauty issues, we Hans India have come up with a simple yet effective DIY face pack…

1. Turmeric And Baking Soda Face Mask





Ingredients Needed



• Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

• Baking Soda –1 tsp

• Water for mixing

Process

Nothing much to do… Just take a bowl and add all the ingredients and mix well. Apply it on to your face and leave it until it gets dried out. Wash off with cold water and pat dry with a cotton towel. That's it! Your glowing face will awestruck you for sure!!! This face pack will tighten your skin and also brightens it with its natural goodness.

2. Tomato Scrub





Ingredients Needed



• Sugar – 1 tsp

• Tomato extract – 1 tsp

Process

Nothing much to do… Just mix both ingredients and apply it on to your face with a cotton swab. Let it dry and then wash off with water… That's it! This scrub will pull of the black heads and also helps in removing the dead skin. This way you can retain the glow of your face making it clean, smooth and clear.

3. Oatmeal And Yoghurt Face Pack





Ingredients Needed



• Oatmeal – 1 tsp

• Water – 1 tsp

• Yoghurt – 1 tsp

• Tomato Extract – 1 tsp

Process

Simple again… Mix all the natural products and apply it over your skin and let it dry. Thereafter wash off with water and witness a glowing skin. This face pack is for all those who are facing early ageing signs like crinkles and wrinkles. The goodness of yoghurt and tomato along with Oatmeal will help your skin look healthy by shrinking the skin pores and tightens them in no time.

4. Gram Flour Face Pack





Ingredients Needed



• Gram flour – 1 tsp

• Raw milk – 1tsp

Process

Mix all the ingredients and apply it on to your face. Let the mask get dried out and then wash off with cold water. Don't forget to pat dry your skin to avoid dryness. This natural mask helps in clearing out the acne spots and also treats pimples by pulling out the bacteria. As this mask is rich in antioxidants, it helps your skin stay healthy and clean as well.

So girls, aren't these face masks easy in making??? What are you waiting for??? Make them in seconds and own a glowing face in no time!!!