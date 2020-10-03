Dealing with your make-up allergies

Looking and feeling good about one's self go hand in hand. That is one of the reasons we spend time choosing the right clothes, footwear, accessories and we also pick the best and most well-known skin products. The primary reason for us to put makeup on is to enhance our beauty. But what if our most trusted makeup products suddenly start irritating our skin.

Many of us might remember a time or incident when a super cool new make-up product formed allergy or breakouts on our face. Although all of us do not have sensitive skin, some of us certainly cannot tolerate certain brands and ingredients that are used in beauty products.

Dr Sravya Chowdary Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield shares, "There are many signs that our skin might showcase if a product is not gelling well with our skin. For instance,mascara or eyeliner causing itchy eyelids on the area of application or a foundation that causes dry, scaly, flaky irritated skin or certain unhygienic make-up brushes or applicators causing infections, all these signs should be immediately taken care of. Signs can range from simple rash to a full blow skin reaction." All the symptoms can start immediately after the use of a new product or even years after using the same product with no problem. The latter situation occurs due to our body's immune system. Let's understand the types of skin reactions that can occur due to make-up products:

Irritant Contact Dermatitis

Usually happens immediately or within a few hours of application. Co relates to the area of application. For instance, Eyeliner on the eyelids. Shows symptoms like burning, stinging, itching, redness etc. Severe cases can get secondary infection resulting in blistering and oozing.

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

This type of skin reaction can happen on any part of the body though the face is the most common part. This can happen with long term use of the same product as well. Hives, redness, swelling and associated itching can happen. You can have either one or in a combination of both the above. The reaction may last from a few hours to a few months. The symptoms and the duration vary depending on different factors. Almost all the cosmetics containing water will need some preservatives. Even the ones labelled as non fragranced may have fragrances, which can cause allergies.

How to prevent

• To avoid these reactions always conduct a patch test before using any product.

• Apply a small amount of the new product and observe for 48-72 hours. It's safe to use if none of the above symptoms occur.

• Also try to look for products with least ingredients/ fragrances etc.

• Perfumes are to be sprayed only on the clothes and to be avoided directly on the skin.

How do we treat this?

If you develop any allergy, immediately stop using the tested product and only use soothing applications or anti allergic depending on the diagnosis and severity. They usually subside on their own if not severe. You can also deal with them at home by applying ice for soothing, Aloe vera gel, Petroleum jelly and Coconut oil

It is preferable to consult a Dermatologist at the earliest for these reactions. Your Dermato - cosmetologist will also help you identify which ingredient on the label triggers irritation or problem in your beauty regimen.