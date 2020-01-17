Does no make-up look affect your skin?

While scrolling through your Instagram feed you must have come across the new trend of no-makeup-makeup look. But does this "no make-up" look can cause an equal amount of damage to their skin as compared to the regular makeup.

The answer to this question is two-fold, says Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic.

The first part is a much expected answer, which is yes. There are several reasons why people love make-up and want to do it every day. From giving your confidence a little boost to helping you enhance your best features, make-up has always been your best buddy, Parwanda notes.

However, there can be many reasons why this best buddy shouldn't be slathered on your face regularly. We all are aware of the side effects of applying heavy make-up regularly but it is important to know that the "no-makeup-makeup look" is also damaging your skin.

The reason for this is very basic, just because people around you cannot see the multiple layers of makeup doesn't mean there isn't any.

If you pay attention to these beauty tutorials, you'll find beauty gurus explain the reason why this "no-makeup-makeup look" was created. The main purpose behind this look was to look effortlessly flawless every day for the rest of your life.

Interestingly, the reason this look was appreciated by so many people around the world was because the main aim was to enhance and not a cover-up. And the make-up tips were suitable for people with different skin types and shades.

Nevertheless, there was a catch, the people didn't see how most of the experts were using the same number of beauty products to achieve the flawless end results.

Even though the final look seemed natural no one could deny the number of layers that were caked to achieve that look. This exposed your skin to threats like acne breakouts, dry skin, allergies, dark spots and wrinkles, nothing indifferent from regular makeup, Parwanda points out.

However, the second part of the answer will tell you why "no-makeup-makeup" look can be your best bet if you cannot let go of your daily habit of doing make-up, she says.

If you are wise enough to choose good quality products that contain fewer chemicals and have certain skin benefits in them then "no-makeup-makeup" isn't half as disastrous as regular make-up for your skin.

Various products in the market have been crafted for regular use and while these products might not contain everything your skin would love it is certainly a good option.

Pro tip: Always have a good skin routine where you remove make-up as soon as you enter your home. Always cleanse, tone and moisturize your skin every night before you call it a day.