Don't panic about your skin during the lockdown, maintain yourself at home

Though it may seem like an apocalypse, social distancing has done immense good for certain aspects of humanity. Apart from giving us all the much deserved family time, "me" time is a blessing too.

Here are some tips and tricks for your quarantine rejuvenation and maintenance of your body.

This is the perfect time to declutter your old products, follow a disciplined skin and hair regimen whilst innovatively exploring home remedies from your very own kitchen!

Exercise, food and slesep:

It is of paramount importance to maintain positive vibes during this period by getting a healthy dose of meditation, exercise and relaxation.

Exercising: increases oxygenated blood to our skin which uses this for extra nourishment and new production of collagen and elastin.

This should be supported by some food rich in antioxidants!

Get adequate sleep! It's called beauty sleep for a reason. Now is the time to do this. No excuses.

Skin care (General body areas):

Exfoliate and replenish. (Removes dead skin and improves circulation)

1. To refresh your skin in the morning:

one cup of coffee powder, ¼ to ½ cup of brown sugar, and a dash of olive or coconut oil. Right before turning off the water in the shower, gently apply this mixture all over your body except your face and rinse.

2. Mix gram flour and semolina in a ratio of 2: 1. Mix with bran / olive oil / rose water. Apply this pack on your entire body before taking a bath and just scrub it all the way before washing it off.

3. Replenish with your favourite body oils. Let the hands and feet soak in more with gloves and socks for a few minutes every day.

Face:

Stick to your normal dermatologist -prescribed skin routine every day and night religiously and don't try too many new products! Don't worry if your monthly stock of face products isn't available/ you're running out! Try these for around 15 minutes!

Face packs/ masks (Natural):

1. Mix two tablespoons of plain Greek yogurt with one tablespoon of raw honey.

2. Slices of cucumber or tea bags over your eyes to reduce puffiness

3. Mashed up avocado.

4. Yogurt and berries blended together.

5. Cinnamon with honey (good for acne, honey should be raw and unfiltered)

6. 100% colloidal oatmeal mixed with water to form a paste (great for sensitive skin)

7. Skin lightening for dark spots/ acne scars: Aloin present in Aloe Vera gel helps to lighten such spots. You can apply this 2-3 times in a day.

8. Please do not apply garlic / lemon juice / turmeric directly to your face.

Hair mask:

Ground mixture of Fenugreek seeds-(soaked overnight) mixed with coconut oil applied for 1-2 hours acts as a conditioner.

Rice water hair rinse: Use by Japanese women for ages.

Inositol found in this water can help strengthen hair if you have hair breakage, weak and thin hair.

Eye-care

For everyone working from home and spending hours staring at the screen, this comes as an essential part of your regimen. Take Cucumber, tomato and a potato and-

1. Wash and grind all three together in a grinder. You can turn it into a cold eye/ face pack by putting the mixture into an ice tray.

2. Make sure you dab your eye cream on twice daily. This reduces the puffiness and dark circles.

3. Massage outward gently to increase circulation.

4.You can also wear an ice eye mask before you hit your bed.

How to stay groomed when all the salons are closed!

If you need to touch up your hair colour:

Please don't try anything strong at home for the first time as the box dyes off the shelves have fewer conditioning agents than the professional ones, hence damaging the hair. Try Root touch up products.

• They're very effective and serve the purpose of covering up all your grey's temporarily and do not damage the hair.

• Wash less since you're not stepping out into the environmental pollution. This helps retain colour.

• Deep conditioning with hair masks regularly one or twice a week for 20 minutes helps reducing breakage, improve elasticity and prevent colour fade-age.

Hair removal?

Since all the salons are shut for waxing and all our clinics are shut for the Laser hair removal procedures - Stick to shaving / trimming/ epilating / hair removal creams/ wax strips at home.

Have none of the above options? Try some of these!

Hair removal packs (Natural):

1. Body areas: Boil Lemon + Sugar = Cold wax. Usecloth stripsforn-waxing at home. Try this only if you are a regular waxer and a familiar with the method.

2. Upper lip: Turmeric + Milk (3:1) = A paste – apply and let dry. Rub gently, wash off with cold water.

3. Facial hair: Gram Flour + Yoghurt + a pinch of turmeric = A paste (Apply, let dry, rub gently and wash off with cold water)

4. Eyebrows: Good old tweezing is still the best in the current situation!

Feet:

Now that we don't have to run around all the time let's give the feet the respect they deserve.

Crush six to eight aspirin and dissolve in lemon juice. Stir in two tablespoons of honey to thicken into a jelly-like substance. Apply the mixture to the bottoms of your feet, paying extra attention to the callus prone areas.

Cover with a warm cloth, elevate your feet for 10-15 minutes, then rinse.

Do this thrice a week, followed by a foot cream containing Urea, lactic acid and glycolic acid.

Watch your feet transform.

So stay home, stay safe and stay beautiful!