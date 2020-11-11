Five makeup essentials to carry along this festive season

The festive season is here with an exciting line up of events. Undoubtedly, there's a lot to celebrate in the coming weeks. This time of the year, you naturally start to focus more on dressing to impress since it is one of the main elements of a celebration. However, it goes without saying that along with your beautiful outfits, you need the right makeup to complete the look. It wouldn't be fair if you pick the perfect wardrobe but haven't given much thought to your makeup. Doing this can jeopardize your entire look.

Therefore, we have put together a list of five must-have beauty essentials that will help you on your quest to look your best.

Kajal

It's safe to say that Kajal sets the tone for that mesmerizing Indian look. It works like black magic to captivate the attention of anyone who looks your way. After all, how can anyone ignore those slightly smudged smokey eyes? So, don't be afraid to flaunt your dark outlined eyes. All you have to do, is line your waterline lightly for a minimal look and you're good to go.

Mascara

This makeup marvel goes hand in hand with your Kajal. It's essential to add the finishing touch to your eye makeup. You can start by curling your lashes and then give them volume using mascara. Make sure to invest in high-quality mascara to give volume to those lovely lashes.

Eyeliner

To achieve the perfect festive look, eyeliner is a must. Whether you're looking for a minimal look or trying to accentuate the beauty of your eyes by going for a fishtail, winged, thick-winger, or graphic arrow style, eyeliner is an essential part of your vanity box. Since face masks will be an added accessory for social gatherings and events, why not go all-out and let your eyes do the talking.

Lipstick

With a myriad of colours to choose from, it's not going to be difficult to pick one. Although you'll be wearing a mask, don't ignore your lips. Go for a moisturizing lipstick in deep red or something bold. If you are going for a matte lipstick, prep your lips with lip balm to make them look luscious. You'll never know when you get a chance to take your mask off for a selfie.

Lip gloss

Last but certainly not least, lip gloss takes your glamour quotient a notch higher. Winter is almost here and you don't want to let down your gorgeous look with dry chapped lips. Sparkling, youthful, and fuller lips is what a lip gloss renders to your overall appearance.

Be it a small family gathering at home, a party, or any other festive gathering, the correct use of these five minimal-beauty essentials will help you make a style statement on every occasion. Make sure that you use products that are safe on your skin and go for ones that are water-proof, smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and long-lasting. Stay safe! Stay stunning!