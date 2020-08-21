Flaunt vibrancy of monsoon with hair colours

During the unlocking phase as Salons and spas have started opening, people are also confused if they should go for hair colour in monsoon but the monsoon has nothing to do with this as during the gloomy season you can actually add a hint of vibrancy to your mane.

As monsoon remains a good time to beat the gloom by flaunting vibrant hues this is also the time when your chemically processed hair deserves extra attention to have good longevity of hair colour. During monsoon, hair faces problems of itching, dandruff, flaky scalp, frizzy hair and hair fall.

Beauty Expert, Richa Aggarwal, from Cleopatra Salon, makeovers and wellness decodes the fresh trends in hair colours.

Ideal colours for monsoon

Chocolate Truffle colours remain the flavour for the season from Hollywood to Bollywood stars celebrities are lapping up the trend of this colour which looks warm and Haute.

Avoid dying your hair with dark black colour. Highlighting is back in the season Wheat Blonde hair shade with slightly darker shade towards the root adds a good edge.

Brown's version of wheat blonde includes very subtle highlights all around with slightly darker roots. For deeper impact, you can go for strawberry blond which is towards the deeper and redd side with a touch of copper tone that goes very well on pale skin as this adds a hind to pinkish glow to your face too. For a similar look you can also go for orchard red, shades of Strawberry blond that complement pale complexion.

If your skin tone is pink or warm you can add a rosy glow to your complexion with orchard notes with a creamy brown base which shall add warmth and tones of copper. Go for highlights or lowlights. Shades like Rich Chocolate brown, Chestnut brown, ash brown blond are trendy colours too. For warm skin tones go for chestnut brown hair colour, ash brown blonde colour, ligh colour towards the root and stronger tone towards the length. Omber colour is another trendy shade that highlights your hair and adds a pop to our look, show your free-spirited and rebellious streak and go for a rainbow-inspired hair colour or simply make a bold and bohemian statement with multicoloured tresses and add zing to your braid. Pastel hair shades, pale turquoise, mint green shades also look soft and feminine during monsoon.

Make your hair colour last longer

Go for hair colour with deep conditioning properties and ingredients with natural oils, this shall retain moisture. Don't use hair colour with sulfate as this can strip off colour and moisture from hair. Ask the professional expert to use non-ammonia hair colour formulated with pre-softening technology Apply a hair mask, Use conditioners with oils like Tahitian monoi and Ojon nut which can help resist fading and create a protective barrier on colour-treated tresses. Apply colour preserving hair products which will not only keep your hair hydrated and lock the hair colour too. Limit the use of heating products and tools for styling and prepping hair. Use products with SPF and heat protecting properties to avoid heat damage.