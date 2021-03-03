Foods to improve complexion and get glow

One need not make drastic lifestyle changes or purchase expensive products to improve their complexion and get glowing skin. All they need to do is, slowly switch towards leading a healthy lifestyle, add specific foods that would boost their skin health and exercise regularly.

Below you can find a list of foods recommended by skin experts which would improve your complexion and help you get glowing skin as well.

1. Blue berries

Blue berries contain the highest antioxidant capacity when compared to other favorite fruits or vegetables regularly consumed by individuals. They are low in calories and often labeled as super foods. This nutritious and sweet fruit not only improves the overall appearance of your skin, but when you start adding them in your diet, you will notice your dull skin improve and look more youthful than ever before.

Add blueberries to any salad or you can add the above fruit to your protein shakes daily.

2. Sweet potatoes

The other one is, you can make a healthy shift; replace white potatoes with sweet potatoes. The above root vegetable is an excellent source of Vitamin A. if you have Vitamin A deficiency, you will have dull and dry skin. When you add the above vegetable to your diet, your skin condition will improve. It contains powerful antioxidants; they protect skin cells from aging and sun damage.

3. Leafy green specially spinach

Spinach contains lots of iron; this mineral has a protein which helps carry oxygen to your entire body, this makes your skin glow. The above green leafy vegetable contains Vitamin K as well and it helps reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation. All of these help decrease appearance of dark circles.

4. Salmon

This delicacy can help improve overall skin texture and offer healthy glow to your skin. It is an excellent source of Omega 3 acid; it helps effectively fight signs of aging and skin damage.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are both fruit and vegetable, it helps increase collagen production, when you start including them in your diet, you will notice that your skin becomes youthful and firm.

6. . Avocadoes

The above fruit is a super food. They have higher amount of good fats. Do not overeat this fruit, you can add them once in a week in your diet. You can either have them plain, or add them in a salad or protein shakes

7. Chia seeds

These little seeds can do wonders to your skin. It is a good source of vitamin E, which will help effectively fight wrinkles and signs of aging and improve your skin complexion as well.

Add the above seeds to your protein shakes or smoothies or salads.

8. Pumpkins

This vegetable has high amount of zinc, they are essential in producing new skin cells. It helps improve your complexion by reducing the appearance of open pores by controlling oil production.

9. Beetroot

The pink colored fruit is loaded with both minerals and vitamins. When you add it to your diet, you will notice an instant glow and improvement in complexion. You can regularly drink beetroot juice; the above juice helps remove toxins from your body and helps you to have glowing skin.

10. Carrots

Carrots are considered as power house when it comes to glowing skin. It contains large amount of beta carotene, which helps in stoppage of degeneration of cells. It also has large amount of Vitamin C, which helps reduce dark spots and acne.

The other foods you can add to get a glow and improve your complexion are Kale, the king of all greens, lemon, citrus fruits, papaya and walnuts. Eating these foods, activate the skin boosting elements. As said earlier, apart from consuming these foods, you must have a good skin care routine, exercise regularly and maintain healthy life. And most important, drink lots of water.