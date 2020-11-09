Get glowing skin with coconut milk

If you have got a really bad tan and you want to lighten your skin then here are some remedies for you by using an easily available product and that is coconut milk. In case you are wondering where to get it from, well it is easily available in all supermarkets.

If not you can easily make it at home. All you need to do is grate some coconut and grind it with a little bit of water. Then strain the coconut milk out using a muslin cloth or a filter.

Coconut milk can be used as a wholesome skincare routine. So let's see how we can do a full skincare routine with coconut milk.

Coconut milk cleanser

Coconut milk is an excellent cleanser. You need yogurt plus half portion of coconut milk. Use this as a cleanser for face as well as neck and wipe it off with cotton.

Coconut milk scrub

Exfoliating regularly helps you to get lighter skin eventually. Take cooked oats and coconut milk and buttermilk. Mix it well and use it as a face scrub regularly. Yes, this scrub can be used on a regular basis as this is a very mild scrub meant to be used on a daily basis. This will keep blackheads at bay.

Coconut milk face pack

Take 4 almonds, soak it overnight and grind it into a smooth paste. Add 2 teaspoons of coconut milk, and lime juice to it. Now add 1 teaspoon of milk powder to and then blend it all well. Apply this face mask on a clean face and spread it all over your face as well as your neck.

The collective ingredients in here including coconut milk will together boost the skin and your complexion will lighten in just a couple of routine itself.

Coconut milk and turmeric pack

Now as we all know turmeric is super great product to lighten the skin and coconut milk when mixed with turmeric becomes an ultimate recipe to make skin lighter or fairer. You need to take 2 to 3 spoons of coconut milk, and then add half a spoon of turmeric powder into it.

Then add finely ground rice powder into the mixture and mix well. Apply this face pack 3 times a week to reap great benefits.

Coconut milk facial oil

This is one ancient recipe from ayurveda. Extract coconut milk about half cup or so first. Then take a thick bottomed pan and pour the coconut milk in it. Keep the pan on low flame and heat it. Sometime later the coconut milk will get clearer and turn into oil.

Turn off the gas and let the oil cool down. Add a pinch of turmeric to this oil and apply it daily half an hour before bath. Wash it off with gram flour.