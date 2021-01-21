Get rid of dry skin

Dry skin (xerosis) is a common condition with many causes. Dry skin can be a symptom that indicates a more serious diagnosis. But in most cases, dry skin is caused by environmental factors that remove moisture from the skin.

Heat, hot showers, arid climates, and harsh soaps can all trigger dry skin. Fortunately, you can use home remedies to address dry skin symptoms and restore moisture. Read on to learn more.

Coconut oil



Coconut oil has emollient properties. Emollients fill the spaces between skin cells, creating a smooth surface. That's why the saturated fatty acids that occur naturally in coconut oil can hydrate and smooth the skin. You can use coconut oil daily on even the most sensitive parts of your body. These include the area underneath your eyes and around your mouth. Another advantage of coconut oil is that you don't need to mix it with anything. Coconut is gentle enough for substantial everyday use.

Petroleum jelly



Petroleum jelly products can heal skin in older adults. Petroleum jelly, also known as mineral oil, covers the skin in a protective layer. It traps moisture underneath. This helps heal dry, irritated skin patches.

Oatmeal baths



Oatmeal is common folk remedy for irritated skin. Colloidal oatmeal has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe irritation. This remedy is especially effective if you're seeking to relieve itching. After you've taken an oatmeal bath, make sure you moisturize your skin to lock in the barrier. You can make an oatmeal bath at home. Use a food processor to chop oatmeal into a fine powder, then stir it into warm water. You can also try one of the many commercial products available to make an oatmeal soak.

Antioxidants and omega-3s

When your skin is dry, it means you're exposing it to elements that are damaging skin cells faster than your body can repair them. There are some foods that can help your skin appear healthier. Foods rich in antioxidants can minimise damage from toxins and help your body make healthy cells. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, may also contribute to a glowing-skin diet.

Gloves



Hands tend to experience the most direct contact with environmental irritants. These include dish soap and laundry detergent. Get in the habit of wearing gloves when your hands are in water. Your hands also take a lot of abuse when temperatures drop and you're working outside in the cold. Wearing insulated gloves while doing household chores, or when you're outside in extreme temperatures can cut down on dry, irritated skin.