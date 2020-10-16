Glamour & glitz on day one of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week

After months of sweatpants weighing us down during lockdown, designer Namrata Joshipura's latest collection keeps with the global shift in fashion towards dressing up and dressing chic.

At the ongoing first-ever digital edition of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer'21 the designer showcased contemporary silhouettes combined with modern interpretations of artisanal embellishments.

Inspired by her travels around the world, and her time living in both New York and New Delhi, she has imbibed the creative energy of the both cities to create ensembles that are flattering, feminine and glamorous.

On the one hand feminine dresses and skirts feature ruffles, feathers and sexy slits, while on the other hand power dressing is in the spotlight with form fitting suits, jackets and evening gowns.

An important signature element is her innovative use of monotones contrasted with beautiful embellishments. The embroideries in metallic are intricate.

The Namrata Joshipura label has become the go-to label for Bollywood starlets looking to make a red carpet impact, her clothes are covered by both actresses and influencers.