Green tea for beauty skin

Green tea is known throughout the world for its medicinal and health benefits. Green tea leaves stem from the Camellia Sinensis plant and have been used for its healing properties in the Asian culture for over thousands years. In recent times, one can see the increased usage and talk around the benefits of green tea on skin.



On further research, it was observed that green tea contains certain polyphenols and anti-inflammatory properties which provide several skin benefits. Some of the major benefits of green tea on skin are:

Treats dry and flaky skin

Active ingredients in green tea help in treating dry and flaky skin. It provides moisture and evens the skin tone. Drinking green tea or external application of products rich in green tea help in treating conditions such as psoriasis.

Reduces inflammation

Green tea contains anti-inflammatory properties and catechins which reduce skin irritation and helps in treating dermatitis. The signs of redness, itching and red patches on your skin are signs of increase in inflammation in your skin. Drinking at least one-two cups of green tea in a day, reduces inflammation and the antioxidants present in the green tea help you to attain healthy looking and glowing skin.

Slows down ageing

Catechins EGCG that are present in the leaves of green tea and other anti-carcinogenic properties in the tea leaves help to slow down the ageing of skin.They reactivate the dying skin cells in the skin, keeping your skin young and fresh. People who have been consuming green tea regularly for years, agree to an overall improvement in their skin.

Helps in treating oily skin

Green tea contains tannins that help in shrinking pores which reduces the secretion of sebum oil. The problem that people with an oily skin type face is that their pores secrete higher amounts of sebum oil which later on mixes with dirt and bacteria and causes irritation and acne. Drinking green tea dries the pores internally, thus leaving you less prone to get acne.

Exfoliating properties

Dried green tea leaves have an abrasive texture. You can reuse the boiled green tea leaves from your drink to make a DIY face mask, that will ensure to exfoliate your skin gently. This homemade facial scrub will help to eliminate dead, rough skin cells as well as excessive pollutants and oil that it contains.

Provides protection from sun

Green tea is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidants, which helps in reducing the damages that long exposure in the sun causes. Research shows that drinking 1-2 cups of green tea is highly effective in soaking up all these benefits and helps you fight the irritation of long hours outdoors. One can also use SPF protection which contains green tea extracts for application benefits.

Reduces acne and blackheads

The polyphenols in green tea, when applied to the skin, help reduce sebum secretion, which can lead to acne. The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties in green tea may make it an effective treatment for acne and oily skin. This means that green tea can be a useful tool for controlling bacterial growth that can cause acne and blackheads.

