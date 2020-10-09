Guide to help revive monsoon-damaged hair

If the pandemic has taught us all one thing it's to be self sufficient in the grooming department. As compared to other seasons, men and women particularly experience more hair fall, itchy scalps, dandruff, dryness, and frizz in this season. Rainwater is acidic in nature, as it collects impurities and dirt from the environment. In rainy weather with the mix with Sulphur Dioxide, hair tends to become much more acidic in nature which is extremely harmful to it.

Hot Oil Massage to the rescue

Hot oil massaging ensures that essential nutrients are soaked deep into the roots and help to repair and revive the strands. Oils including Organic Cold pressed Coconut oil and Cold pressed Organic Neem Oil can be used once in a week. While Coconut oil acts as a protective layer to your hair and scalp, Neem Oil is cooling and clears out accumulated sweat and oil, which cause dandruff and itching. Give your hair a regular oil massage using warm oil infused with herbs like Amla, Bhringraj and indigo. A warm oil massage helps to increase blood circulation to the hair follicles and helps grow healthy hair. It also conditions your scalp and keeps your hair from being unruly and frizzy. Especially, if you have dry hair, a good massage can help to restore the lost natural oils and lustre.

Lemon Therapy

Lemons can help tresses which are affected by humidity or reducing hair fall by tightening the pores in the scalp. Lemon contains lots of astringents and antioxidants that help in cleansing the scalp and tightening the pores. For this you simply need to squeeze out some lemon juice in a cup of warm water. Mix it well and pour it over your scalp and hair after you take a bath. This will help in tightening the pores which will control your hair fall and will also cleanse your scalp. Let it stay for about 20-25 minutes and gently rinse it off with cool water.

Homemade Masks

You can treat yourself with a hair mask for frizzy hair using a few fresh ingredients from your kitchen. This helps deep condition the hair, locking in necessary nutrition, and strengthening the hair follicles. For this, mix a teaspoon each of Neem leaf powder, Amla powder, fresh yogurt, and mix them to create a creamy consistency. Apply this mask through the length of your hair and leave on for 30 minutes. Wash this with a mild cleanser and condition.