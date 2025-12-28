CPI protests TTD land allotment to Oberoi Hotel

Tirupati: CPI National (Central) Control Commission Chairman Dr K Narayana strongly condemned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) for giving sacred temple land near Alipiri to Oberoi Group for a luxury hotel. Calling it a big attack on faith and temple purity, he said past struggles saved these lands for schools and public use, but now handing them to companies in the name of ‘technical rules’ is wrong.

Along with CPI leaders, Narayana visited Devalok site near Alipiri on Saturday and checked the ongoing works.

Later speaking to the media, Narayana claimed the total land belongs to TTD, and officials first moved it to Tourism or Forest Department before giving 25 acres to the hotel group. "How can a star hotel come up on temple land?" Dr Narayana asked, adding that such hotels bring bars, pubs, and non-veg food, which does not fit a holy pilgrim area.

Questioning the TTD Board if it can decide this alone or whether State and Central governments are involved, he alleged real control comes from Delhi with corporate bosses and politicians. He criticised giving prime land to rich hotels while poor people get plots 40-50 km away without basics. He recalled a similar plan under YSRCP was stopped after protests by TDP, devotees, and public, which CPI supported, but now it's back with a new name showing TTD has no good policy.

Narayana blamed TTD, State, and Central governments for betraying God and people for money. His demands include immediate withdrawal of decision, cancelling allotment to Oberoi hotel, and stopping all construction.

He warned of stronger protests if the decision is not reversed.