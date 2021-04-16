Haircare tips for hair breakage

For many women, there are few things more alarming than a noticeably sparser hairline or lacklustre locks that seem to have lost their volume. While it's normal to lose anywhere from 50 to 100 strands of hair a day, more than that can indicate an issue.

If you've noticed your hair seems to be on the thinner side lately, try using some of the tips below to remedy the problem. If you don't start seeing results within a few months, a simple blood test by your doctor can determine if the hair loss is caused by an underlying health condition.

Avoid hairstyles that pull on the hairline



Tight ponytails, cornrows, braids, and anything else that pulls on the small hairs that make up your hairline can cause hair loss. The stress caused by these tight hairstyles pulls too strongly on the delicate hairs of your hairline and hair loss/thinning can occur. If you do need to put your hair up in a ponytail, use an elastic that doesn't have metal It helps ensure your hair won't get tangled in the elastic and pull out your hair when removing your ponytail.

Ditch hair tools that use high heat

Heat is always hard on hair. It causes bonds within the hair strands to fracture, causing brittle hair that breaks and falls out. If you decide to use a hair straightener or curling iron, make sure not to leave it on one area of your hair for too long and move it every ten seconds or so.

Also keep in mind that if you hear sizzling or burn your fingers, the heat setting is too high and you are also burning your hair. Try to let your hair dry naturally as often as possible and when you do use styling tools, make sure to use a heat-protecting spray that will lessen the damage the tools are inflicting on your hair.

Be wary of chemical processing



Just as heat is very harmful to the hair, so are a variety of chemical processing treatments offered by salons. Chemically straightening your hair, bleaching, and lightening your hair can all cause damage to the hair shaft, weakening the hair and causing hair loss.

Always try to stick to your natural style and colour as closely as possible if you are experiencing hair loss or thinning or the problem will just get worse. If you regularly use chemical processing, make sure you treat your hair to a deep-conditioning treatment at least once a week for optimal results.