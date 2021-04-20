Have a healthy glowing skin

Skin care is not just the use of products to cleanse and moisturize the skin. Normal skin tends to not have oily or dry patches and it is well balanced. Such skin looks radiant and smooth with minimal blemishes. People with oily skin on the other hand need to be a little careful as the excess oils and impurities can clog the pores that can lead to breakouts. Those with dry skin are prone to dry skin patches that can get irritated. Pores generally feel tight and skin is stripped off of its radiance, making it look lifeless.

Period skin is real



Everyone's skin suffers from periods when nothing is working. But masks balance skin quickly, clays reduce oil, and gels calm redness.

Kick dryness at night

If you wake up with dry skin, change your bedtime routine, not the morning one. It's easier to head off dryness at night than to reverse it the next day.

Cleansing cloths shouldn't be your first line of defense



Face wipes may be more convenient than old-school cleansers, but don't rely on wipes to detox skin if you live in a city where pollution is high.

Multi-mask



You don't have to use one product on your entire face. Try glycolic acid on the T-zone to minimize breakouts and thick creams elsewhere.

Take your time when applying products



When layering, let each product absorb for two or three minutes so it's not counteracted or diluted by the next one you put on.

The sun is responsible for fine lines

Ninety percent of fine lines are caused by sun exposure, which makes sunscreen the ultimate ingredient for younger-looking skin. Use an SPF 30 or higher daily.