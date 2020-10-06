Home remedies to get rid of dandruff

The most embarrassing thing that could happen when you're dressed up for an interview or a formal dinner, is an all-consuming need to scratch an itchy scalp and also know that a cascade of white flakes would follow, onto a jet black blazer- laid bare for all to see. Dandruff is a medical problem that has managed to unite over half the adult population across the world - beyond gender, age and race.

Dandruff is a scalp condition which is caused by a fungus, Malassezia, which feeds on sebum and the dead skin cells which occur naturally due to formation of new skin. If you're looking for home remedies for dandruff, here are a few to help you out.

Do not oil hair and keep it on for long

It's a pure myth that oiling is good for hair with dandruff. Applying oil will lead to more dandruff as oil is like food for Malassezia which leads to dandruff. Applying oil to a dry, itchy scalp may sound like heaven but may only exacerbate your dandruff condition, especially when you let it sit on your scalp for longer periods of time.

Vinegar

Vinegar helps in treating itchy, dry skin and also helps to kill dandruff-causing fungus and bacteria. The acidic content of vinegar is supremely beneficial to drastically reduce flaking. Apply an equal quantity mixture of white vinegar with water on the scalp skin about half an hour before a head wash.

Baking soda

Baking soda, acts as a scrub and exfoliator the scalp gently, without irritating it and removing dead skin cells. Exfoliation is essential to ensure there is no build up of flakes on the scalp that make dandruff even more visible. Baking soda, along with its exfoliation and anti-fungal properties, also soothes the scalp and reduces redness and itching.

Neem

All of us are aware of the role that neem extract plays in almost all skin medications because of its antibacterial and antifungal qualities. Since dandruff can mostly be attributed to fungal colonization of scalp, it is only right to turn to this age-old remedy for skin ailments.

Tea tree oil

All anti-acne and anti-fungal medications boast of tea tree oil due to its exceptional power to fight fungal and bacterial infections. Add a drop or two of tea tree oil to your shampoo and wash normally and notice the results sitting in the comfort of your home!

Garlic

The pungent smell of the occasional garlic clove may make it a No-No for some but its medicinal value is definitely something that cannot be overlooked. Garlic is immensely beneficial as an anti-fungal natural product and the benefits of raw or crushed garlic have mesmerized man for centuries. Pound a clove or two of garlic and after mixing with water, use it on your scalp to see quick results. The smell? You could always mix in a little honey and ginger!

Aloe vera

Not only is aloe vera cooling but also mildly exfoliates the skin and has antifungal and antibacterial properties. It is best to directly extract some from the aloe vera plant- it is transparent and has a thick consistency. It can be applied in the scalp and then washed off with a medicated anti-dandruff or mild shampoo.