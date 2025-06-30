How to Use Gua Sha for Eye Puffiness: Techniques, Benefits & Common Mistakes to Avoid

The centuries-old Chinese healing technique of Gua Sha has become a skincare favourite, known for its ability to sculpt and soothe the face. Beyond facial contouring, it's a powerful tool for reviving tired, puffy eyes—offering a natural solution to combat dark circles, under-eye bags, and fine lines.

Using a smooth, flat stone—often made of jade or rose quartz—Gua Sha promotes lymphatic drainage and improves blood flow, giving the skin around your eyes a brighter, lifted appearance.

Step-by-Step: How to Use Gua Sha for Under-Eye Puffiness

1. Prepare Your Skin

Start with clean skin. Apply a hydrating serum or facial oil to create a smooth surface for the tool and prevent tugging.

2. Begin at the Outer Corner

Hold the Gua Sha tool at a shallow angle and gently sweep from the outer eye corner inward toward the nose. This helps stimulate lymphatic flow.

3. Move Toward the Temple and Neck

Glide the tool outward toward the temple, then sweep down the neck to assist in drainage and detoxification.

4. Cool to Soothe

Enhance the calming effect by finishing with a cold compress or chilled spoon over the orbital area to further reduce swelling.

Top Benefits of Gua Sha for Eyes

Boosts Circulation: Enhances oxygen and nutrient delivery to the skin through improved microcirculation.

Reduces Puffiness: Gentle strokes drain excess fluids, minimizing swelling under the eyes and along the jawline.

Relieves Facial Tension: Eases tight muscles, especially around the eyes, forehead, and temples.

Improves Texture and Tone: Regular use refines skin tone, encouraging cell turnover for a smoother, clearer look.

What Not To Do with Gua Sha

Avoid Dry Skin: Always apply oil or serum before using the tool to prevent pulling and irritation.

Incorrect Technique: Use upward and outward strokes to support natural lymph flow.

One-Handed Use: Use both hands for balanced pressure and better control.

Too Much Pressure: Light, consistent strokes are more effective and safer than firm scraping, which can bruise delicate skin.

When used mindfully, Gua Sha can be a gentle yet transformative part of your skincare ritual—especially for reviving tired eyes with minimal effort and zero chemicals.