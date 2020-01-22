Know how workouts can affect your Skin

When it comes to the well-being of our bodies, there are many things that, if done regularly, are good for the body. And one of those things is exercise. Exercise on a daily basis not only helps you stay fit but also helps you get stress-free at times. Apart from this, exercising regularly is also good for your skin since it increases blood flow, nourish skin cells and keep them vital. You get that natural glow after your workout, which helps your skin shine more.



But, there are some downsides to it as you know the vigorous exercise induces sweating, which allows bacteria and germs to germinate. These bacteria can cause infection of the skin if you don't take care of your skin. Here are some common skin problems that cause, if you don't care about your skin, after the workout.

Read below to find out how workouts can affect your skin.

When it comes to acne, it's directly related to workouts. Performing intense workouts or wearing tight clothing not only causes sweating but also leads to clogged pores and excess oil accumulation. All of this causes the growth of acne-causing bacteria. To avoid this problem, be sure to take a shower immediately after your workout session.

Thigh chafing:

Thigh chafing occurs because of the continuous rubbing of the thighs together, causing irritation and rashes. It is also known as thigh rashes and is common among runners. If you face these issues often, then make sure to keep your skin moisturized all the time and clean the area with warm water and apply an antibiotic ointment.

Pigmentation:

Exercising outdoors in the sun may cause hyperpigmentation. If you have skin problems, more exposure to the sun makes it worse. So if you're working outdoors, make sure you apply a generous amount of sunscreen before you step out of the house and take a bath after the workout.

Itching:

Itching is caused by excess sweat. So, it's better to take a warm water bath, after your workout to stop itching. Also, after the bath, make sure you dust some candid powder.

Irritation of the skin:

When it comes to workout, most of us head to the gym to burn some calories. While we enjoy the work out there, what we don't realize is that gym equipment is loaded with sweat and germs. When you use these machines, there are high chances of spreading of bacteria, causing nasty skin infections. To avoid skin infection, always clean the machine, before and after using it. This way you will not only protect yourself but will help others. Do not touch your face or other parts of the body without cleaning your hands.