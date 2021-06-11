Make your own chemical free lip balms

Usually, women use lip balms or lip gloss multiple times in a day. It instantly makes your lips smooth and soft and bring glow to the face. The product has become of the favourite beauty product and is found in every handbag. It is reached when your lips become dry and chapped due to the weather or the lipsticks you apply. You get different varieties of lip balms in the market from plain Vaseline lip balm to fruity ones in gorgeous shades. However, these store-bought products have many chemicals that can be harmful for your lips.

Here we are bringing you the pretty easy ways to prepare your own lip balm which will be chemical free.

Lime lip balm: Lime lip balm will keep your lips soft and fresh through the day.

Place a double boiler over low flame. Add cocoa butter, almond oil, beeswax and coconut oil to it. Stir and let the oils melt and combine. Remove from the flame and add in lime essential oil and mix well. Transfer it to a small container. This will take about an hour to cool and harden. You can use this lime lip balm for about three month. After that, make a fresh batch for use.

Raspberry lip balm: Who doesn't like a tinted lip balm? You will not have to use a lipstick if you have a tinted lip balm. You need freeze dried raspberry for this recipe. Use a double boiler to combine the coconut oil and beeswax. Once the mixture is melted, remove it from the flame. Add the grounded freeze dried raspberries and mix well to combine the ingredients. Transfer the balm to a small container. The balm will harden in about 10 minutes. If you want harder consistency, you need to increase the amount of beeswax.