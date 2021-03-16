Natural Remedies to lighten your Dark Lips: Flaunt Pink Lips 

Harsh weather, pollution, dehydration, excessive caffeine, alcohol, unhealthy food habits darken your lips. Skin on the lips is very thin and sensitive. If you do not drink enough water, your body gets dehydrated and your lips become dry, chapped and pigmented and due to this, your lip color changes to Darker shade.

Most people desire to have beautiful lips but with no makeup, it's almost like a dream to many. We can help you achieve the above dream; all you need to do is, follow these home remedies.

1. Sugar and honey-Excellent scrub

Take one tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of sugar, mix both in a bowl and prepare a scrub. You can use your finger and apply this mixture in a circular motion on your lips, and leave it for a few minutes and wash it with lukewarm water and pat dry it. For better results, use this scrub twice or thrice a week.

2. Rose petals and milk –softens and lightens

Rose petals help in softening, nourishing and lightening the lips. Milk acts as a wonderful remedy for discoloration of lips and naturally it helps repair darken and patchy lips. Take a small cup of milk, in it soak five to six rose petals overnight, next day remove the petals make a paste and apply on your lips and if it is thick add milk and apply. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash it. Every day you can follow this remedy, it helps you to get beautiful soft lips.

3. Milk and turmeric-Treats pigmentation

Mix half teaspoon of turmeric in one teaspoon of milk, apply this mixture to your lips, once it gets dry, wash it with warm water and then apply hydrating lip balm. For significant change, apply this mixture every alternate day. Scrubbing of this paste helps get rid of dead cells.

4. Apply beetroot juice to your lips

When you eat beetroot, it turns your teeth, tongue and even your lips reddish pink.

This vegetable naturally has red pigments and it can help you get pink lips. You can slice beetroot and rub it on your lips or you can extract beetroot juice and mix honey and apply this paste and leave it overnight. Next day wash it, you will notice change.

5. Lemon and Mint

Mint leaves, a humble herb can help bring back life to your dull and dry lips. They hydrate your lips and help get back your natural pink tinge, which you always desired. Take around five to six mint leaves, crush it and squeeze lemon juice on the crushed mint leaves and also add some honey , so that it would be easy to apply on your lips. Mint leaves and honey have bleaching properties. The specialty of the mint leaves is, it can help smokers to get rid of their dark nicotine spots and stains. The juice of mint leaves has the potential to correct the damage done by extreme weather and environmental pollution.

6. Pomegranate seeds and milk

The Pomegranate is loaded with healthy nutrients and they can help you get pink leaves. Take around a half cup of pomegranate seeds, grind them and then add milk to it. Apply this mixture on your lips and leave it for 15 minutes, then wash it with warm water. You can follow this home remedy daily and notice significant changes. These seeds contain a compound, punicalagin; it curbs the production of melanin. It also helps cure pigmentation and prevent lips turn dark when you go out in the sun.

7. Strawberry and honey

Natural berries have both vitamins as well as minerals; they prevent lips from turning dark. For this reason, we find most lip balms available in the market are strawberry flavored. If you wish to have best results, take a strawberry and rub it on your lips. You can also crush strawberry and add a teaspoon honey or you can add some olive oil. Take this mixture and apply it, thrice a week.

8. Almond oil and lemon

One of the major reasons as to why your lips turn dark is because of lack of moisture. Ayurveda recommends usage of almonds to treat dryness of the lips and skin of your entire body. The Simplest remedy is, take a tablespoon of almond oil and add some lemon juice to it. Apply this mixture on your lips and leave it until the oil gets absorbed. Almond oil replenishes the lips and lemon acts as a bleaching agent.

9. Aloe vera Gel and Coconut oil

Aloe vera is a beneficial plant; it has lots of healing properties.The above plant is easy to grow in your garden. Scoop out aloe vera gel from a fresh leaf and add some coconut oil to it and refrigerate it. This mixture can be used, whenever you desire, in a day you can apply several times. Aloe vera is rich in Vitamin E, it helps restore moisture.

10. Switch to Beeswax lips

In the market, we find lots of lip balms are artificial and petroleum based chemicals. So, make sure you choose wisely. Switch to beeswax, this is a healthier alternative; it helps seal the moisture inside your skin and keep your lips moisturized for longer duration.