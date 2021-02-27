Nature’s best kept secret to tackle hair issues is natural hair oils

Natural hair oils offer effective treatment for both hairfall and regrowth. They provide a healthy boost to your dull and damaged hair.



The above oils contain required moisture to your scalp and help get rid of dandruff. Absolute natural oils are easily available in the market and the major advantage is, they have no side effects.

Below you can find a list of some of the best natural hair oils

• Coconut oil

This one is very popular natural oil used in our nation. It is loaded with lauric acid and the above acid present in this oil have a rare ability to penetrate into the inner layer of the hair shaft and repair the hair damage. .

• Almond oil

When it comes to nut oils, almond oil is definitely a lighter choice. The specialty of this oil is, it helps treat dullness as well drying of hair without weighing it down

• Olive oil

Olive oil has lots of monounsaturated fats and they help in hair strengthening and moisturizing. This oil is best during winter. If you have curly hair, apply a few drops of olive oil on your hair, your curls will remain smooth.

• Grape seed oil

If you have fine hair, then grape seed oil is best for you. This oil will not only help ease frizz but it will also help treat spilt ends. To avoid greasy build up, avoid applying this oil to hair ends. The above oil is also filled with rich antioxidants.

• Jojoba oil

Jojoba plant contains essential fatty acids which tend to have best moisturizing properties. The above oil is often used in conditioners and shampoos. When you start using this oil, your hair will be softened and it will regain luster.

• Avocado oil

The above oil, is known to help repair hair damage and prevent hair loss. It is a good source of vitamin E, this antioxidant compound is usually taken in the form of supplements to prevent hair fall.

How to introduce natural hair oils in your hair care routine?

1. You can start off by adding few drops of natural oils to your conditioners and shampoo's.

2. If your hair is dry, you can heat any of the above natural oils and apply it and leave it for half an hour and then rinse your hair.



3. The other thing you can do is, before blow-drying or styling you can apply these oils to the ends of the damp hair to avoid spilt ends and hair damage.



Few of you may be allergic to some natural oils, do patch test and if it suits you, then start using them and experience hair miracle.