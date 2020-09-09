Neem & Turmeric for healthier skin in monsoon

Increased humidity during monsoon aggravates problems related to oily and acne-prone skin. This calls for a change in the way you take care of your skin. Adopting an essential skin care routine can help manage skin troubles such as acne and pimples better.

Due to the lockdown, as you spend a lot of time inside your house, it's quite likely that you might forget to cleanse your face in the evening. Also, since it's humid, moisturising the skin would be the last thing on your mind. But, humidity during monsoon can leave your skin dehydrated and make it dull. It is important to provide your skin with the right care to keep it healthy and keep infections at bay.

Most of us have grown up hearing about the beneficial effects of Neem and Turmeric, but very few of us have adopted it in our lifestyles. With numerous bioactive compounds, Neem has been widely used since time immemorial for its anti-infective properties. Neem is mentioned in Ayurveda texts for its antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric, on the other hand, helps in dealing withan array of skin concerns with its antiseptic properties. According to Dr Sushrutha C K, Ayurveda Expert, Research & Development, The Himalaya Drug Company, "Neem and Turmeric have been proven to contain incredible properties that are extremely beneficial for our skin. Their antibacterial and antifungal properties relieve skin infections, providing a healthy and natural glow. Using a soap infused with the goodness of Neem and Turmeric is good for our skin and washes away environmental impurities that cause skin concerns".

Cleansing the skin with a soap infused with Neem and Turmeric helps in fighting many common skin conditions such as redness, itching, irritation, etc., while enhancing the appearance of skin. Furthermore, treating skin with the goodness of Neem and Turmeric has many other benefits too:

Anti-infective properties

Curcumin, the compound which gives Turmericits yellow color, is known to act against many pathogens.

Protection against sun damage

Research shows that Turmeric has antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce the loss of skin elasticity and improve fine lines and age spots caused by exposure to sunlight.

Moisturizing dry skin

Turmeric is extremely helpful in revitalizing skin while alleviating the symptoms of dryness. It works wonders in removing dead skin cells to reveal healthy, glowing, and bright skin.

Fighting acne

Neem and Turmeric are extremely helpful in fighting breakouts. The antiseptic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties of these herbs help fight bacteria, gently soothe the skin, and help fade pimple scars.

Changes in seasons and temperatures play a vital role in the way our skin responds. Apart from the broad spectrum of benefits, Neem and Turmeric also help even out skin tone. Using a soap infused with the goodness of these herbs helps keep our skin healthy and fight skin conditions in an effective yet gentle way.