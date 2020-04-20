Own A Shiny And Smooth Hair With Sana Khan's Amazing Hair Pack

Sana Khaan… This small screen lass is all known for her awesome fashion tale. This girl is also famous for her amazing beauty hacks. Be it face pack or hair mask, she doled out simple yet effective solutions and makes her fans turn beautiful!!!

A couple of days ago, this lass has doled out simple 'Flax Seeds Hair Pack' through her Instagram account. We Hans India have come up with the detailed process of this hair pack for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• Flax seeds - 1 bowl

• Water – 1 glass

• Avocado oil – A few drops

• Grapeseed oil – A few drops

Process

• Nothing much to do… Just boil the flax seeds in the water for 15minutes. The concoction will become thick and slimy… Now off the stove and strain the flax seeds and collect the gel type concoction into a bowl. Add a few drops of black seed oil and avocado oil to the gel and mix well.

• Apply this hair pack to your tresses and leave it for overnight… Wash your tresses with a mild shampoo and then go with a conditioner.

• That's it! Pat dry your hair naturally to witness the shiny hair!!!

Have a look at this post for better understanding…





As the summer winds will make the scalp sticky and sweaty… This makes your hair to go bejaan. Thus, this simple hair mask will make you retain your shine and silkiness of your tresses. Apply this hair pack once in a week to yield better results!!!