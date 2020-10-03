Protect your beauty from pollution

When the entire nation lockdown was announced in the month of March, there was an unusual fresh air with high decrease in pollution.

Meanwhile, when the government slowly eased the lockdown normal, pollution is peaking once again, slipping back air quality to unhealthy levels. Sadly, it's not just the lungs and heart that are vulnerable to air pollution. The skin takes some abuse as well. The daily exposure to pollution dramatically impacts skin's health and appearance.

I think the biggest concern is an increase in hyperpigmentation, but that's not all. This also leads to clog pores, compromises skin function and even leads to premature signs of ageing, dull and fatigued skin including lines and loss of firmness.

Chemical pollutants also disrupt the normal balances of the skin and scalp, leading to problems like dryness, sensitivity, rashes, acne, irritation or allergic reactions, dandruff and related conditions. Of course, for working women, the job may involve travelling long distances to work. The skin is thus more exposed to the pollutants in the air.

Cleansing of the skin assumes more importance in order to get rid of the impurities and pollutants that are deposited on the skin. If you have a dry skin, use a cleansing cream or gel. For oily skins, cleansing milk or face wash may be used. Look out for products with ingredients like sandalwood, eucalyptus, mint, neem, tulsi, or aloe vera, when you buy cleansers.

If the skin is prone to eruptive conditions like acne, pimples, rash, it should be protected with specialized creams that not only protect but also reduce oiliness and deal with the problem.

After cleansing, wipe the skin with a rose-based skin tonic or rose water, to complete the cleansing process and refresh the skin.

Soak cotton balls in chilled rose water and tone the skin with it, patting briskly. It also improves blood circulation to the skin surface and adds a glow. Green tea also makes a good skin toner. If there is a rash or eruptions, add a little rose water to sandalwood paste and apply on the face. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Sandalwood soothes the skin and protects it from irritative reactions and eruptive conditions.

The hair also needs frequent washing if one regularly travels long distances for their work. Shampoo, hair rinses, serums and conditioners help to restore the normal balances if they contain ingredients like amla, Brahmi, triphala, bhringraj and henna.

Mix one teaspoon each of vinegar and honey with one egg. Massage the mixture lightly into the scalp. Leave on for half an hour and then wash the hair. Rinse well with water.

Give your hair hot oil therapy. Heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze the water out and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Leave oil on overnight and wash hair the next day.

The impurities and pollutants can also affect the eyes, causing burning or redness. The eyes should be washed with plain water several times. Soak cotton wool pads in chilled rose water and use them over the eyes as eye pads. Lie down and relax for fifteen minutes.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking 10 to 12 glasses of water in a day to replenish moisture. Opt for coconut water , Nimbu Pani, Juices and Soups to detoxify the body. Your diet plays a big role in the fight against pollutants.