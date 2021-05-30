Rescue your skin using essential oils

Essential oils have been around for many decades. There is scientific research to support its use and confirm its usefulness to our skin. Essential oils are also very advantageous in helping with healing your skin and relieve pain, stress and anxiety. Following are 5 reasons why you must adopt essentials oils in your skincare routine.

Moisturising



Essential oils help lock in the moisture in your skin making sure your skin always stays hydrated. It is what lends your skin the natural glow. Essential oils have nourishing properties that keep your skin healthy and happy. The weather and pollution can make your skin look unhealthy and damaged but regular use of essential oils can help recover your skin.

Smooth makeup application



Because essential oils help hydrate your skin it also makes makeup application easier. The silkiness and luxurious texture of skin oils assist in applying concealers and liquid foundations smoothly and evenly. It will easily glide over all your blemishes, flakiness and dryness of your skin surface.

Free radicals in control



Essential oils have antioxidant properties that prevent free radicals from damaging your skin. With the right formula of essential oils, free radicals will stay at bay and keep your skin naturally healthy-looking. The regular use of essential oils will help you keep your skin from ageing faster and tight.

Skin treatments



Essential oils can be great in keeping acne and blemishes away. The regular use of essential oils can also be beneficial in healing your sun-damaged skin. Often rashes and irritation can be caused due to extended exposure to the sun. Essential oils come in handy as they have anti-inflammatory properties that protect your skin and repair the damage. They also have antiseptic and antifungal properties that can help in reducing acne, skin rashes and other infections away.

A natural remedy



Essential oils are made with natural ingredients that have more benefits to your skin than any chemical-based cream or skin treatment. Natural ingredients in essential oils carry long term benefits for your skin and other beauty needs such as hair and body. Essential oils come from trees, plants, flowers and a pure source of vitamins that carry high potency and therefore give your skin a boost of beauty.

Essential oils are also known for their smell which helps in calming you on a stressful day. It also helps heal wounds and thus become a handy remedy for your family members and friends.

These oils with naturally benefitting properties are an important asset in your skincare routine. Nature shares its bounty with us for allowing us to propagate our beauty and enjoy it. The long-lasting effects of essential oils are the key to their use in the beauty industry.

-Attributed by Neetu Bansal, Co-founder of Recode Studios