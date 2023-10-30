Rewriting the modern beauty narrative

Growing up in small-town in Rajasthan, Gautam Kumar Raj Purohit all of 38 years is planning to grow big with as many as ten stores in Hyderabad with one store to be added every year.

From scouting through jobs today he is the owner of Krishna Beauty Centre with the biggest stockiest of N Plus and Nandini Herbals private limited in the States of Telangana Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, Gautam and the first lady of Krishna Beauty Centre, his wife Lalitha Devi speaks about their journey. Let’s have a look into it.

Gautam Kumar Raj Purohit, after completing his ninth standard moved to Karnataka with his father to setup a cloth business but to his dismay his father passed away in 2005. Since then he was scouting for jobs did odd ones to support his family. He then came to Hyderabad to try his luck with jobs and finally in 2010 he along with his brother in law set business but later in 2013 he ventured on his own and set up the Krishna Beauty Centre in South Asia’s largest market Begum Bazaar.

He and his wife with an eye for beauty and nose for business built his business based on conviction and vision that Indian women deserve cosmetics truly meant for them. He first started by retailing popular brand cosmetics and soon with little money and backing from the N Plus and Nandini Herbals private limited he took up the dealership for the three States. N plus professionals is able to propel a storyline that is inclusive, open and non-judgmental. Pulling up from their own cultural experiences, they have lipstick shades that flatter all skin tones, a kajal that speaks volumes, face serums that add glow to your skin, D tans that promises to restore the natural colour of your skin and many more.

Says Gautam Kumar Raj Purohit to add luxurious history of beauty in our culture he said that there is no acceptance for some rituals like hair oiling or turmeric masks but all this has been elevated through their herbal products

With N Plus he became the storyteller that is wildly successful and holds credit to compete with well-known brands. In addition he retails products like facial kits, trimmers, steamers, wax heaters, hair straightners, hair dryers, hair benders, massagers, curlers, nail lampled to dry nail polish, vanity bags, hydraulic chairs, parlour furniture, hydraulic furniture i.e, from pin to aeroplane all that is required in a parlour his store retails and also supplies in wholesales. Currently, very popular in districts like Khammam, Nizamabad, Warangal, Tirupati Anantapur and many others. Krishna Beauty Centre supplies beauty products and wares to their distributors their besides customers come all the way seeking their store. They have also been invited to set up stores in the districts.

Gautam Kumar Raj Purohith as chose to price his offering with very good discounts even with the luxurious end of the spectrum which otherwise becomes unaffordable. His store does not deal in duplicates or cheap quality cosmetics. Instead he retails only in incredible amount of quality products as he does not believe in cutting corners since he believes his customer should get luxurious result driven beauty.

He also retails some of the popular brands like Shahnaz Husain, Lotus, Coloressence, Forever 52 , Maybelline Renee and many more . Similarly, his hair products like L’Oreal Revlon, Streax too are best of the brands that ensure quality and competitive price. Whether you’re in the market for a game-changing retinol, an intoxicating floral scent or an eye shadow palette that’ll really let you play Krishna’s cosmetic store has curated the best from the beauty releases that are their every time for one to choose from. No wonder then makeup artist, parlour’s, salon customers, wholesale and retail stores make a beeline to his store which stocks the best in quality and price. In the tenth anniversary Krishna Beauty Centre is offering a discount ranging from 5 to 64 percent on various products.