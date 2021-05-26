Say no to dark circles with simple remedies

Dark circles are the most common problem faced by many people. If once, you are attacked with these Panda eyes, you will be repeatedly hearing 'you look tired' concerns. Nowadays when we all are staying at home and got attached to mobiles and laptops till late night it is imperative that we take proper care of our eyes. Watching TV late at night or for long hours can also cause dark circles. Taming dark circles is difficult, but with proper care and treatment, it's possible to lessen them over time. Here are some of the best home remedies for dark circles under our eyes.

Coconut oil



Take 2 drops of coconut oil on a cotton pad and wipe the cotton pad on your under-eye area to spread the oil. Allow it to stay for 3 hours to let your skin absorb the oil. Now, wash your eyes with lukewarm water and touch it dry with a towel.

Aloe vera gel



Extract the gel from an Aloe Vera leaf using a spoon and collect it in a bowl. Refrigerate the gel for at least 2 hours and now apply the gel on your under-eye area and leave it overnight. Wash it off in the morning.

Green tea bags



Take 2 used green tea bags and soak them in a bowl of water for a while. Store the tea bags in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Place the cool tea bags on your eyes and leave it for 10 minutes. Discard the tea bags and wash your eyes with water.

Mint leaves and rosehip oil



Crush a few mint leaves and make them in the form of a paste. Add 2 drops of rosehip oil to the paste and mix well. Apply the paste on the dark circles and gently massage for 10 minutes and then wash off with cold water.

Coffee and oil



Take 2 tablespoons of organic ground coffee powder in a bowl and add 2 drops of a carrier oil like coconut oil and stir well. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it under your eyes. Keep it for 15 minutes and wash off using a mild cleanser.