Shruti Arjun Anand's Simple Way Of Curling Tresses

Shruti Arjun Anand… The celeb beauty blogger and Instagrammer always come up with simple yet effective beauty tricks and tips… She solves all the common skin and hair issues with effective tips and also gives amazing makeup tips for all the ladies to look beautiful.



Today she has come up with another interesting hair care tip… She doled out a simple trick of curling the tresses… No need of any curler and any beauty parlour treatment, this trick will curl your tresses within minutes… Have a look!

We Hans India have doled out the step-by-step process of curling hair…

Step One: First you need to wash your hair with a mild shampoo and then pat dry them with a cotton towel.

Step Two: Next de-tangle your tresses with a wide-toothed comb and then apply a light argan oil to your tresses or you can even go with a hair serum. Remember to centre-part your hair.

Step Three: Then you need to roll half of the hair as shown in the video tightly. Do the same with the other side tresses also. You can add clips to make them stay tight and rolled.

Step Four: After a minute or two then open up your rolled tresses and then you will get awestruck.

That's it! It is simple to get the curly tresses in no time…