Simple and Effective Ways to Protect Your Skin This Summer

Summer is the time for a lot of fun outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, having a picnic in the park, hitting the beach and more, but it also means a lot of skin damage due to increased sun exposure. Did you know that ultraviolet rays from the sun can cause skin damage in as little as 15 minutes of exposure to the sun? Prolonged exposure to the sun can also lead to various types of skin cancer. So, does that mean not stepping out of the house during summer? Absolutely not. By following simple tips, you can protect your skin and keep it healthy this summer and all year round.

Here are some simple yet effective tips that you can incorporate into your daily routine to ensure that your skin stays protected and healthy this summer.

Apply Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is one of the most crucial steps in skincare during summer. The ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun are what damage the skin causing tanning, sunburn, premature ageing and hyperpigmentation.

How to choose the best sunscreen for summer?

Use broad spectrum sunscreen - Ensure the sunscreen protects against both UVA which causes aging and UVB rays that cause burning. Look for broad-spectrum on the label.

SPF 30 or higher: For daily use or if you spend time inside the office or at home then SPF 30 is sufficient, but if you’ll be outdoors for long periods, go for SPF 50 or higher.

Water-resistant formula: If you’re swimming or sweating, choose a water-resistant sunscreen. It typically lasts for 40-80 minutes before needing reapplication.

Oily skin: Go for a gel-based or mattifying sunscreen.

Dry skin: Choose a cream-based sunscreen with added moisturizers.

Sensitive skin: Opt for mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are gentler.

Non-comedogenic: For acne-prone skin, pick a non-comedogenic sunscreen to avoid clogged pores.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

The harsh heat during summer causes our skin to lose moisture causing dryness, dullness and dehydration. Staying hydrated is the key.

Tips to stay hydrated in summer:

Drink at least 2-3 liters of water during summer to keep the skin hydrated.

Have plenty of water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, coconut water and buttermilk. Include antioxidant rich foods like spinach, tomatoes and blueberries to boost your skin’s natural defences.

Use hydrating skin products in your routine like hydrating moisturizers and serums that contains hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera.

Avoid Sun exposure between 11:00AM to 4:00PM

The sun’s rays are the strongest during this time making it the riskiest time for skin damage. Stay indoors or in the shade during the peak hours. It is not always possible to stay indoors during this time and we do have to step out for some work. If you must step outside during the peak hours then wear cotton clothes, wear a cap or hat, use sunglasses and umbrellas if needed.

Follow Gentle Exfoliation

Exfoliation is important to remove dirt and dead cells from our skin and achieve smooth and glowing skin.

Tips for Exfoliation during summer:

Opt for mild exfoliants like AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) or BHAs (beta hydroxy acids), that help to gently dissolve dead skin cells.

Avoid harsh physical scrubs that would irritate the skin.

Do not over exfoliate. Twice or thrice a week would be enough.

Avoid Heavy Makeup and Switch to Lightweight Products

Using heavy creams and makeup is not a good option during summer, especially in humid conditions. To keep our skin breathable and fresh, opt for lightweight skin products during the summer. Light moisturizers and gel-based serums are ideal during summers.

Summer heat can be harsh and you might think twice before stepping out of the house, but by following these simple tips and ensuring the right skincare routine and sun-safe habits you can enjoy summer by keeping your skin glowing and radiant.