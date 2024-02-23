Spring Beauty Revival

As the winter chill makes way for the warmth of spring, it’s time to update your beauty routine. Experts share tips for glowing skin, luscious hair, and a fresh makeup look, ensuring you step into spring with confidence.



Skincare: Transitioning for the Season

Spring Skin Renewal

With the change in seasons, adjust your skincare routine for a radiant complexion. For dry skin, opt for cleansers instead of harsh soaps. Nourish the skin with sesame seed oil or a mix of milk and honey. Glycerin and rose water work wonders for oily skin.

Combatting Allergies

Spring can bring allergies, causing skin irritations. Sandalwood paste provides relief; its anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin. Neem leaves, turmeric, and clays like fuller’s earth can also address specific skin concerns.

Haircare: Embracing Moisture and Volume

Revitalizing Dry Hair

Winter can leave hair dull, but a weekly application of warm coconut oil can bring back its shine. For fine hair, applying curd or egg before shampooing adds body. A beer rinse post-shampoo also helps enhance volume.

Conditioning Tips

Post-shampoo, use a creamy conditioner or a leave-on type for a silky finish. A mixture of water and creamy conditioner in a spray bottle provides an easy-to-apply conditioning spray.

Home Remedies

for Dry Hair

For dry hair, a blend of glycerine, sesame seed oil, and egg yolk applied overnight nourishes the scalp. Curd or egg yolk applied 15 minutes before shampooing conditions dry hair effectively.

Makeup: Fresh and Natural Look for Spring

Spring Makeup Palette

Adopt a natural look for spring, reflecting the season’s freshness. Skip heavy foundation if the skin is clear, opting for a light moisturizer and baby powder. For the night, consider a light, liquid foundation.

Applying Makeup

When applying makeup, use a light touch with a fingertip or applicator. Conceal spots before foundation, and for a natural day look, opt for lip gloss instead of lipstick. Blush should be applied lightly on the cheekbones for a subtle, fresh look.

Fragrance and Final Touch

Finish your spring beauty routine with a light floral perfume during the day and a cologne for the night. A hint of lip gloss after lipstick application provides a youthful finish.

Embrace the spring season with a rejuvenated beauty routine that caters to your skin, hair, and makeup needs. These expert tips ensure you step into spring with a confident and radiant glow.

Bonus Tips:

• Exercise for Healthy Skin: Regular exercise enhances blood circulation, promoting healthy and radiant skin.

• Eye Cream for Night Care: Invest in an eye cream for nighttime application to hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes.

• Spring Perfumes: Opt for light floral perfumes and colognes that complement the freshness of spring.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is called Herbal Queen of India)