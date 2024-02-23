Live
Spring Beauty Revival
Tips for Skincare, Haircare, and Makeup
As the winter chill makes way for the warmth of spring, it’s time to update your beauty routine. Experts share tips for glowing skin, luscious hair, and a fresh makeup look, ensuring you step into spring with confidence.
Skincare: Transitioning for the Season
Spring Skin Renewal
With the change in seasons, adjust your skincare routine for a radiant complexion. For dry skin, opt for cleansers instead of harsh soaps. Nourish the skin with sesame seed oil or a mix of milk and honey. Glycerin and rose water work wonders for oily skin.
Combatting Allergies
Spring can bring allergies, causing skin irritations. Sandalwood paste provides relief; its anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin. Neem leaves, turmeric, and clays like fuller’s earth can also address specific skin concerns.
Haircare: Embracing Moisture and Volume
Revitalizing Dry Hair
Winter can leave hair dull, but a weekly application of warm coconut oil can bring back its shine. For fine hair, applying curd or egg before shampooing adds body. A beer rinse post-shampoo also helps enhance volume.
Conditioning Tips
Post-shampoo, use a creamy conditioner or a leave-on type for a silky finish. A mixture of water and creamy conditioner in a spray bottle provides an easy-to-apply conditioning spray.
Home Remedies
for Dry Hair
For dry hair, a blend of glycerine, sesame seed oil, and egg yolk applied overnight nourishes the scalp. Curd or egg yolk applied 15 minutes before shampooing conditions dry hair effectively.
Makeup: Fresh and Natural Look for Spring
Spring Makeup Palette
Adopt a natural look for spring, reflecting the season’s freshness. Skip heavy foundation if the skin is clear, opting for a light moisturizer and baby powder. For the night, consider a light, liquid foundation.
Applying Makeup
When applying makeup, use a light touch with a fingertip or applicator. Conceal spots before foundation, and for a natural day look, opt for lip gloss instead of lipstick. Blush should be applied lightly on the cheekbones for a subtle, fresh look.
Fragrance and Final Touch
Finish your spring beauty routine with a light floral perfume during the day and a cologne for the night. A hint of lip gloss after lipstick application provides a youthful finish.
Embrace the spring season with a rejuvenated beauty routine that caters to your skin, hair, and makeup needs. These expert tips ensure you step into spring with a confident and radiant glow.
Bonus Tips:
• Exercise for Healthy Skin: Regular exercise enhances blood circulation, promoting healthy and radiant skin.
• Eye Cream for Night Care: Invest in an eye cream for nighttime application to hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes.
• Spring Perfumes: Opt for light floral perfumes and colognes that complement the freshness of spring.
(The author is International fame beauty expert and is called Herbal Queen of India)