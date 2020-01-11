The long and short of it

New decade, new resolutions, new confidence and new hairstyle!

Cascading curls, long shiny hair and voluminous tresses… all out of fashion!

Short styles are in vogue, the glamorous bob, or shoulder length styles that frame the face are what you should opt for. But hey, don't take our word for it, check out these celebrities who've gone from long to short.

First to the chopping line was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who hacked away her desi locks for a contemporary look. While shooting for her US TV debut 'Quantico' Priyanka opted for a more wearable style which worked with her on-screen image.

If there's one actress who knows how to stay relevant and evolve with time it's Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kudos to the gal who even made pregnancy a trending hashtag.

It's no wonder then that when she cut her locks that social media went viral.

Next in line is Deepika Padukone Singh, who opted for a dramatic chop. Shoulder length hair with lots of volume was her style pick and we can't get over how glamorous she looks.

Here's looking at Jacqueline Fernandes, let's hope the bombshell gets rid of more than just the extensions for a trendsetting look.