The magic of coriander in skincare

Coriander, the magical herb that changes the flavour of your dish is known for lowering cholesterol, treating the digestive system, increase in haemoglobin levels and curing eczema.

The antiseptic and carminative properties of green leaves you sprinkle on vegetables and salad is also the secret of glowing skin since it reduces acidity which helps to get rid of various skin eruptions. Chewing fresh coriander leaves prevents anaemia which causes dull and dry skin.

Coriander is rich in Vitamin C, beta-carotene and antioxidants and its fresh aroma instantly rejuvenates both mind and body which makes skin soft, smooth and radiant.

Coriander is one of the most common ingredients in Indian food. The leaves, the plant and seeds all have their uses. The paste of powder of the seeds is probably the most common spice after turmeric.

Ayurveda, the ancient herbal healing system of India, mentions the use of coriander in many prescriptions due to its potent healing properties.

Modern research has revealed that it does have powerful healing properties. For one thing, coriander contains powerful antioxidants, which prevent oxidation damage. This actually helps to delay the degeneration of the body. As far as beauty is concerned, preventing oxidation damage helps to delay the formation of visible ageing signs on the skin and keeps the skin youthful for a longer time.

Coriander also contains Vitamin C, Vitamin K and some of the B-Vitamins, along with several minerals, like iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium and carotene. It also has antiseptic and germicidal properties, as well as anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory benefits.

It is easily available in every home in India and maybe easily used for skin benefits. Both coriander leaves and the seeds may be used in treatments.

In Ayurvedic treatments, a paste of coriander leaves is applied to the skin or scalp to alleviate itchiness and dryness. In fact, a paste of coriander seeds with a little water and one teaspoon of honey is said to relieve itching.

Due to its antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, coriander helps to control and cure acne conditions. Coriander leaves and lemongrass may be used together to control acne. Take one teaspoon each of coriander leaves and lemongrass. Add one cup of boiling water and let the herbs steep for an hour. Then blend the herbs to a paste and apply on the acne eruptions. Leave on for 20 minutes and wash off with plain water.

This plant has anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties which grant it the ability to treat acne, pimples, blackheads, and dry skin. The fresh juice of coriander leaves mixed with lemon juice helps to control acne and blackheads. A paste of coriander leaves, mixed with paste of methi leaves helps in the treatment of blackheads. Apply on the areas with blackheads and wash off after 20 minutes.

coriander leaves work wonders on acne and blackheads. Uses: Take 1 tsp of coriander paste along with 1 tsp of lime juice. Massage the mixture on the affected area and wash it with cold water after an hour. A Coriander Face Pack can brighten the skin and fade acne marks. You will need fresh tomatoes, coriander leaves and stems, as well as rose water. Blend these together into a smooth paste. You may apply this on the face like a pack if the consistency is alright. Or, add a little Fuller's Earth (multani mitti) for a thicker consistency. Apply on the face and wash it off after 15 minutes.

Coriander is also said to remove tan. Make a face mask at home to reduce tan and also add a glow to the face. Take half cup oats, one-fourth cup yogurt, one-fourth cup chopped coriander leaves. Blend this till it is a smooth paste. Apply on the face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Leave on for 20 minutes and wash off with water.