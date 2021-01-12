Tips for long and lustrous tresses

Just as you care for your skin to evade pimples, dark spots, fine lines, and your hair also requires that extra effort to make certain that it receives adequate nutrition and tender care, for averting hair loss and thereby sporting lengthy, luminous locks.

Here are some simple yet highly effective guidelines that will guarantee a soft and nourished hair:

Do not wash hair frequently



If you're someone who washes your hair every day or even alternate day, then you got to drop this habit. Over-washing your hair, that too during winter, can strip the hair of its natural oil, and make it brittle and damaged. So, try reducing the frequency as much as you can to avoid any such situation.

Apply a hair mask at least once a week

If you want healthy locks, then you need to put in extra effort. Nourish your hair by applying a hydrating hair mask once a week. Masks penetrate deeper and can reverse the effects of dryness, so it is suggested that you do not skip this during winters. It not only protects and nourishes your hair but also makes it soft and manageable.

Wash hair with lukewarm water



We know washing your hair during winter is a real task, and no matter how tempted you are to use hot water, please spare your hair from all the damage. Hot water can zap all the moisture from your hair, making it frizzy and dry, and more vulnerable to breakage. Washing your hair with lukewarm water is the best thing to do.

Do not use a blow dryer

If it's not urgent, consider ditching the blow dryer in winter. Let your hair dry naturally and limit the use of hair tools. That's because blow drying your hair can make it more brittle and lifeless. But if you still have to use the blow dryer, opt for the cool setting and do not forget to apply a leave-in conditioner or a hair serum before blow drying.

Stay hydrated



We all are often guilty of drinking less water during winter, but make a point of drinking enough H20. Water is an essential component that keeps your hair hydrated and healthy. Drinking enough water will help to replenish the lost water content from your hair. This will also help to prevent itchiness, irritation, dryness of scalp or dandruff. So it is a win-win situation!