Best performances of Nandita Das that prove she’s an acting powerhouse

The desire to experiment with sensitive themes and mold them into mainstream cinema is a rarity. Yet, when watching films like ‘Firaaq’(2008), ‘Manto’ (2018) and‘Zwigato’(2022), one director comes to mind who’s a connoisseur of this craft: Nandita Das. A household name in the circuit of maverick directors, she has never shied away from brilliant and bold storytelling. However, her acting prowess, which shines beautifully through her filmography, often goes unnoticed.

Shivangi Sharma, Chief Entertainment Officer, Excitel curates a list of Nandita Das’s 3 best performances that proves she is an acting powerhouse.

1. Fire (Deepa Mehta, 1996)

The year was 1996 and Deepa Mehtastunned allof us with an explosive saga of love, loss and lesbianism. At a time when it was a rarity to rubsuch taboo themes, Mehta crafted a masterpiece, casting Shabana Azmi (as Radha) and Nandita Das (as Sita) involved in a homosexual relationship amidst a patriarchal household.

Nandita Das plays the role of an unhappy housewife whose husband is involved in an illicit affair with another woman. Soon she finds solace in Radha--emotionally as well as physically. Das delivers the performance of a lifetime, depicting the range of her acting prowess through the essence of loneliness, rebelliousness, heartache and love.She makes us grieve with her, agonize with her, sympathize with her and smile with her, in every frame she inhabits. Will Sita and Radha conquer through this labyrinth of patriarchy, oris a trial by fire awaiting them? The soul of the story lies within these questions. Watch it on YouTube to savor Nandita Das’s sublime screen presence.

2. KannathilMuthamittal (Mani Ratnam, 2002)

Imagine discovering on your 9th birthday that you are an adopted child. Would you embark on a journey to find your biological parents? KannathilMuthamittal (A peck on the cheek) is a heart-wrenching tale of Amudha (PS Keerthana) as she journeys with her adoptive parents (Played brilliantly by R Madhavan and Simran) to war-torn Sri Lanka in search of her biological mother, Shyama (Nandita Das). What lies ahead for these four characters--whose lives are now intertwined--forms the crux of the story.

The nuanced portrayal of Shyama by Das is a treat to watch. The sheer excellence with which she oscillates between a goal-driven rebel operative to a grieving mother is a testament to the fact that Das is one of the most underrated actresses of the industry. The Mani Ratnam directorial is a masterpiece portraying the dichotomy of two different worlds: horrifying war-ravaged jungles to a happy household; charred bodies of innocent children to a family filled with children’s laughter; vile violence to lush of love. Amidst all of this lies Nandita Das’s stellar screen presence. This classic with a tear-jerking climax, collaboration of Mani Ratnam and A.R Rahman and Das’s subtle yet strong performance, is a must-watch on Amazon Prime.

3. Before The Rains (Santosh Sivan,2007)

Before the Rains is a melodramatictale of taboo and tragedy set in the era ofcolonial India. The plot revolvesaround three central characters: British planter Henry Moores (Linus Roache); his right-hand man T.K (Rahul Bose), and Sajani (Nandita Das), Henry’s housemaid and secret lover. One day, the secret affair is exposed, and this sets up a chain of events that will alter their lives forever.

The way Sajni is torn between desire and danger; love and loss; freedom and fear, is brought out beautifully by the brilliant Nandita Das. She evokes a sense of mystique and love through her eyes even in moments of silence. Whether it's the romantic scenes with Linus, altercations with her abusive husband, the chilling climaxor just being in the frame, Nandita enthralls us. Watch this underrated gem of the actress on Amazon Prime.