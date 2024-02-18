Best places to explore during 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival

Hyderabad: The 50th edition of the Khajuraho Dance Festival will be hosted in Khajuraho from Monday. This event is a week-long celebration of classical dance forms, including Bharat Natyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, and more.

The Khajuraho Dance Festival is an annual event that transforms the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho into a stage for the most exquisite classical dance performances. Renowned artists from across the country come together to showcase the diversity and richness of Indian classical dance traditions.

Along with the mesmerising dance performances during this cultural extravaganza, the visitors get the opportunity to explore the rich historical and archaeological gems surrounding the enchanting town of Madhya Pradesh.

Dhubela Museum: (45 km)

Location: Chhatarpur

While you're in the vicinity of Khajuraho, take a short trip to the Dhubela Museum in Chhatarpur. This unique museum houses remnants from Maharaja Chhatrasal’s Dynasty, offering visitors a fascinating peek into the history of the region. The artifacts and exhibits provide a vivid glimpse into the opulent lifestyle and cultural heritage of the bygone era, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Orchha: (170 km)

Jahangir Mahal - Jahangir Mahal in Orchha stands as a testament to the unique friendship between Hindu and Muslim rulers. This architectural marvel is a blend of both cultures, reflecting the harmonious coexistence of diverse traditions.

Cenotaphs (Chhatris)- Orchha is not only famous for its forts but also for its cenotaphs, each telling a story of valor and sacrifice. Take a stroll through the historical lanes of Orchha to witness the timeless beauty of this town.

Chhatarbhuj Temple: Take a walk to the horizon where religion and history meet. The Queen of Orchha built the Chhatarbhuj Temple, the statue of Lord Ram after Mughal rulers captured the sacred land of Ayodhya. Dive into the story of how Lord Ram refused to move from the Ram Raja Temple which then was the kitchen of the Queen’s palace.

Commissioner Urmila Shukla is spearheading the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives, and Museums, Madhya Pradesh to reach new milestones in heritage preservation and restoration. She invites visitors attending the Khajuraho Dance Festival to delve into the rich history of Madhya Pradesh. Explore the curated exhibits that unfold the narrative of the region, providing insights into its cultural evolution over the centuries.

No visit to Khajuraho is complete without exploring its famed temples. Built between the 9th and 10th centuries, these intricately carved temples are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The exquisite sculptures depict various facets of life, from sensuality to spirituality.

From the mesmerising performances on stage to the historical wonders waiting to be discovered, Khajuraho and its neighbouring regions offer a holistic experience that seamlessly blends art, culture, and history.