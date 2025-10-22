Bhai Dooj 2025: A Heartfelt Celebration After Diwali’s Glow

As Diwali’s lights fade, Bhai Dooj brings the festival season to a warm and emotional close. This day honours the sacred bond between brothers and sisters — a relationship built on love, trust, and lifelong protection. While Raksha Bandhan centers on tying the rakhi, Bhai Dooj highlights the sister’s heartfelt prayers for her brother’s happiness and longevity. Families across India celebrate the day with simple yet meaningful rituals that strengthen their emotional connection.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Date and Auspicious Tilak Time

In 2025, Bhai Dooj falls on Thursday, October 23.According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi of the Kartik month begins at 8:16 PM on October 22 and ends at 10:46 PM on October 23.

The most auspicious time for the tilak ceremony is from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM — the perfect window for sisters to perform rituals, offer prayers, and wish their brothers long, prosperous lives.

The Mythological Origin of Bhai Dooj

The festival traces its roots to the timeless tale of Yamraj, the god of death, and his sister Yamuna. On the Dwitiya Tithi, Yamraj visited his sister, who welcomed him with love, applied tilak, performed aarti, and served a delicious meal. Moved by her devotion, Yamraj blessed her, declaring that any brother who receives his sister’s blessings on this day would be blessed with long life and happiness. Since then, Bhai Dooj has been celebrated as Yam Dwitiya, symbolizing love and eternal sibling affection.

Step-by-Step: How to Perform the Tilak Ceremony

Prepare the Puja Thali: Include a diya (lamp), roli, rice, turmeric, sweets, betel nut, dry coconut, and a mauli thread. Set the Space: Sit facing north or northeast, directions believed to bring positivity and divine blessings. Apply Tilak: Sisters use roli and rice to mark their brother’s forehead while silently praying for his well-being. Perform Aarti: Move the diya in gentle circles before the brother, invoking good health and protection. Offer Sweets: Feed the brother sweets to signify love, harmony, and togetherness. Exchange Gifts: The brother blesses his sister and presents gifts as a gesture of affection and appreciation.

Different Names, Same Spirit

Across India, Bhai Dooj is known by various names — Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Bhai Phonta in Bengal, and Bhai Tika in Nepal — yet the sentiment remains beautifully universal: the celebration of the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters.