Bhai Dooj Home Design Ideas 2023: 4 Festive Decorating Tips That Go With Modernism

The festive style of the home is an integral part of our culture, and each celebration becomes more special when the home is transformed into an abode that reflects us, our aspirations and our dreams. This is when we contemplate and create sweeter memories, and the festive style of the home sets the stage. Ahead of Bhai Dooj 2023, Jasna Bedi, CMO of BCD Group, suggested some style ideas for the home that are rooted in our heritage but perfectly combine modernism, minimalism and elegance.



1. Flower Arrangements: To achieve the perfect festive look for your home, always opt for flowers. The flowers offer many options to play with but maintain the central theme of the design based on traditionalism. Floral decoration also creates a certain atmosphere and a perfect setting to spend good times with family and friends and create memories. While Marigold is still the primary choice, you can combine it with lilies and roses for a bit of flavour. Rangoli can be another option, where you can use flowers instead of colours, but if you want a clean and fuss-free decoration, you can skip this too. The best part is that you will still have a variety of options.

2. Accentuate colours with lights: Festive decorations and lights are synonymous, not just in India but all over the world. Floral arrangements can be further accentuated by placing diyas. While LED strips and artificial diyas also work, a natural earthen lamp goes perfectly with the flowers. The use of diyas and candles accompanied by floral reflections in certain areas of the house adds warmth to the entire environment. Additionally, diyas can be placed in certain corners to create a subtle glow.

3. Setting up special areas: This holiday season is a great opportunity to meet, gather and celebrate with your loved ones. You can make the most of it by setting up special areas to entertain your guests and family. The table is an important part of the festive decoration, as any celebration is incomplete without a sumptuous banquet. You can create an elegant table using well-polished silver items. This adds a lot of vibrancy to the place where everyone gathers to spend quality time. For the table, you can get stained glass with patterns to add a pop of colour to the entire dining experience. You can use table linens that reflect the festive fervour. Or you can get some really beautiful table runners and table napkins with floral designs.

4. Create spaces to create memories: You can also play with the general placement of furniture to create cozy and comfortable corners to share some laughs during the festive celebrations. You can use unconventional art to add more depth and a personal touch to your decor. Instead of using mass-produced items, it can be a souvenir collected during a vacation or anything that resonates with you and your surroundings.

At the end of the day, holiday home style is about creating happy faces, lots of laughter, and memories that will stay with us forever. While these ideas are just the means to that end, the best decorating can be achieved using accessories that resonate with our true being.