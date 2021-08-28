Bow Tie Day

A whirring noise in the distance, followed by a male in a bow tie and a female in a summer dress running out of a blue police box. A small wooden puppet with a large blue bow tie that is still there when the puppet comes to life.. Or a sharply dressed man hunting around for information in order to save the world from annihilation. All three examples are notable by a bow tie that the character wears. Whether it be the Doctor from Dr. Who, Pinocchio, or James Bond, each wears a bow tie very well and accentuates it for that very character.



The bow tie has its origins, not in France like many think, but in Croatia. The French military forces had seen the way the Croatian soldiers tied the necktie in order to keep the collars of their shirts together during the Thirty Year War.

After that, tobacco magnate Pierre Lorillard wore one to the Tuxedo Club, and his black and white fashion sense blossomed into becoming the Tuxedo we know currently in fashion. Typically the bow tie is worn as an accessory to accentuate the neck, helping draw eyes up to the face and away from the shoulders and chest.