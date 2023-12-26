Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration

Boxing Day 2023: Contrary to its name, Boxing Day isn't about sparring in the ring; instead, it's a day dedicated to embracing the festive spirit and showing love and kindness to those dear to us. With the holiday season in full swing, illuminated by the lights and joy of Christmas, we find ourselves immersed in the celebrations worldwide. The period kicks off on Christmas Eve and extends until New Year, with Boxing Day nestled in between.

As we anticipate the festivities of this year's Boxing Day, here are some key points to consider:

Date: Unlike other designated occasions, Boxing Day lacks a fixed date, hovering anywhere between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

History: The origins of Boxing Day trace back to the tradition of affluent families assembling boxes brimming with gifts for the less fortunate. This act spreads holiday cheer and the joy of Christmas. Historically, servants in wealthy households would work on Christmas Day, tending to guests and festivities. In gratitude for their service, employers would prepare boxes filled with gifts for the servants to take home the day after Christmas, thus giving rise to the term "Boxing Day."

Significance: Boxing Day underscores the virtues of sharing and caring, encouraging us to extend joy and happiness to others' homes and revel in the company of all. It fosters a sense of community and understanding, making festivities more vibrant when shared with everyone—Boxing Day, a day to spread cheer and joy far and wide.