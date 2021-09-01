Budding photographers mesmerise with their clicks

Event industry is delighted to celebrate the day of Photography. Photographers are an integral and vital part of the Event fraternity. Shutterbugs fetch us the limelight and applauds.

Constantly encouraging and aiding photographers to enhance their skills is of paramount significance for both the professions to be in the public glare and garner appreciation for our talent, says Rakhi Kankharia, President, Telangana Chamber of Events Industry in the 'TCEI - TEFA Photography Day event hosted by The Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI).

The Chamber celebrated the one-day event by organizing professionally enriching engagements including panel discussions and a photography contest with the theme, "emotions", to unearth and showcase the latent talent of promising photography professionals.

"We have an extremely talented bunch of photography professionals in the event industry in Hyderabad and there was always a need to recognize them and celebrate their works, today is an apt day to felicitate them," says Rakhi.

