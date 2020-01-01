Build your health this year

With the 2020 new year here, thoughts and talk about new year's resolutions will abound. But did you know that after the first week, only 75 per cent of women keep those resolutions, and by February that number reduces to almost 40 per cent?

Maintaining proper women's healthcare has a lot of moving parts — including everyday activities like eating, sleeping and brushing your teeth, as well as occasional preventative care like mammograms. Here are easy- to-achieve goals to set for the new year when it comes to your women health and wellness:

♦ We need to count what we eat. How much calories we taken that calories needs to be burned. 45 Mins of Physical activity like waking burns 252 calories, running – 675 calories, cycling-203 calories, tennis-320 calories, aerobics-265 calories, but depends on speed.

♦ New year to be started with fresh start by following a healthy lifestyle. Try to include fresh fruits daily in the diet. At least 3 to 4 fruits per day. As soon as we wake up need to drink 250 to 500 ml water. Helps in cleaning the toxins. For managing health good sleep is must, daily physical activity/exercise for 45 Mins daily or 150 Mins per week.

♦ To reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease or hypertension one must high fiber foods like vegetable salad, whole grains, whole pulses, fresh fruits. Cut down on Alcohol, Smoking, Carbonated beverages and junk foods.

♦ Depending on duration of intensity of exercise our body burns calories, glycogen stored in muscles and liver and fats.

♦ To improve bone strength women must include calcium rich foods and calcium supplements to avoid osteoporosis.

♦ Calcium requirement is 800 mg to 1000 mg per day.

♦ Avoid foods rich in calories, fats and high salty and sugary foods. Healthy habits will help in maintaining weight for height. Obesity and heart disease are the most common causes for death in women. So better to do exercises daily.

♦ To manage stress women must practice meditation.

(The writer is a senior clinical dietician, Hyderabad)