Celebrate Eid with these unforgettable experiences in Dubai

Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, is a time of joyous celebration for Muslims worldwide. In Dubai, this festive occasion is embraced with enthusiasm, blending tradition with modernity to create a truly memorable experience. From savouring global flavours to marvelling at architectural wonders, here are some highlights to make your Eid celebrations in Dubai truly special.





Delve into global flavours at Dishtrict



Indulge in the culinary wonders of Dishtrict, where fusion flavors redefine the essence of Eid dining. Nestled in Jumeirah's Wasl 51, this gastronomic haven tantalizes taste buds with innovative creations like the shatta crab salad and lamb galouti tacos, making it the quintessential destination to savor the true essence of Eid celebrations through delightful gastronomy.

Where: Wasl 51, Jumerirah 1 Link: https://www.dishtrict.com/

Marvel at the beauty of the Mosque of Light

Immerse yourself in the serene ambiance of the Mosque of Light, a contemporary architectural marvel in Al Quoz. Designed by Sumaya Dabbagh, its intricate mashrabiya-inspired details and minimalist aesthetic make it a sight to behold during Eid festivities.

Where: Al Quoz Link: https://mosqpedia.org/ar/mosque/551

Indulge in the Dubai’s best Baklava at Cafe Bateel

Treat your taste buds to the exquisite flavors of traditional baklava at Cafe Bateel. Delight in the layers of filo pastry, nuts, and honey, crafted to perfection, and bring home a box of these sweet delights to share with loved ones, this Eid.

Where: Mesk Tower, Marina Walk Link: https://bateel.com/en_in/cafe/menu

Indulge in Dubai's best hammam at Anjana Spa – Rixos The Palm

Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating hammam experience at Anjana Spa, where traditional rituals meet modern luxury. Relax in lush amenities and indulge in treatments designed to leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized, making Eid celebrations truly blissful



Where: The Palm Jumeirah

Link: https://www.rixos.com/en/anjana-spa-1

Shop local at Ripe Market

Experience the vibrant energy of Dubai's local artisans and small businesses at Ripe Market. Held at Dubai Police Academy Park, this eclectic bazaar offers everything from organic produce to artisanal crafts, providing the perfect opportunity to support local talent during Eid celebrations.

Where: Al Sofouh Link: https://ripeevents.com/ripe-market/

Enjoy a colorful time at Neon Galaxy

Let the festivities continue at Neon Galaxy, an indoor adventure playworld at Riverland Dubai. With thrilling activities for children and teens, including ninja courses and space-themed adventures, it's the perfect destination for family fun during Eid.

Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts Link: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/neongalaxy

Witness fireworks displays at the Festival Wheel:



Conclude your Eid celebrations with a dazzling display of fireworks at the Festival Wheel. Join in the festivities as the night sky lights up in a symphony of colours, marking the joyous conclusion of Eid al-Fitr in Dubai.

Where: Bluewaters Island







