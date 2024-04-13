Celebrating Pana Sankranti 2024: Best Wishes and Messages for Odia New Year

Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, is a significant festival for the Odia people, marking the traditional New Year in Odisha, India. It falls on the first day of the solar month of Meṣa in the Odia calendar, corresponding to the lunar month of Baisakha. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13. The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm and includes the preparation and sharing of a sweet drink called 'pana,' particularly in rural areas of Odisha. It is also a time for rituals honouring Lord Jagannath, who is believed to have created the pana drink. Pana Sankranti signifies new beginnings and community spirit, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

Warm Wishes and Messages for Pana Sankranti 2024

Here are some heartfelt messages and best wishes to share on Pana Sankranti with your friends and family:

• May the sweetness of Pana Sankranti fill your life with joy and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a blessed New Year.

• Sending warm wishes and heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Pana Sankranti. May this festival bring abundant happiness and success to you and your loved ones.

• As we celebrate Pana Sankranti, may the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath shower upon you and your family, guiding you towards a year filled with peace and prosperity.

• Let's welcome the New Year with open hearts and joyful spirits. Happy Pana Sankranti to you and your family.

• May the blessings of Lord Jagannath be with you always. Happy Pana Sankranti.

Let's celebrate the spirit of Pana Sankranti with love, joy, and togetherness. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead.

