Celebrating Sarojini Naidu's Legacy: National Women’s Day 2023

National Women’s Day 2023 is a significant occasion celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, known as the Nightingale of India, who has left an indelible mark in history. Naidu was not only a prominent political leader but also a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment and equality. Her relentless efforts in advancing women's rights and her significant contributions to the Independence movement have earned her this honor.

Events and activities are organised across India on this day to pay tribute to Sarojini Naidu's legacy and to inspire more women to step into leadership roles and make a difference in their communities.

Recognised worldwide for her literary prowess, Sarojini Naidu's poetry covered a wide array of themes ranging from tragedy to romance and patriotism. She garnered admiration from influential figures like Gopal Krishna Gokhale for her literary works.

Beyond her literary achievements, Naidu made history by becoming the first woman to preside over the Indian National Congress in 1925. She actively participated in movements like the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement, for which she endured imprisonment by the British government for 21 months starting from 1942.

As a fervent advocate for women’s rights, Sarojini Naidu played a pivotal role in establishing the Women’s Indian Association, dedicated to promoting women’s rights and empowerment. She championed various causes including the right to vote, equality, representation, and the rights of widows, as well as advocating for women's equal political participation.

Naidu’s influence extended beyond India as she represented the country at international conferences such as the International Congress of Women in 1919 and the League of Nations in 1927.

Following India’s independence, Sarojini Naidu made history once again by becoming the first woman to serve as the governor of Uttar Pradesh. National Women’s Day serves as a tribute to her and celebrates the myriad social, cultural, political, and economic achievements of women. It also serves to raise awareness about the persistent gender biases that persist in modern society.